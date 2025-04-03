Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

News
By published

Head back to Furin with our guide to Wind Breaker season 2's premiere plans

Wind Breaker season 2
(Image credit: Satoru Nii, Kodansha/Wind Breaker Project)

The spring season has brought with it a strong gust of new anime releases. Excitingly, that also includes Wind Breaker season 2 and its upcoming premiere episode on Crunchyroll.

While we usually have to wait until release day to see through the fog of uncertainty surrounding US and UK timings, we thankfully everything confirmed already. That also includes Wind Breaker season 2, episode 1 release date and wider release schedule. We'll also speculate on its episode count below.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2025. Then dive into all the latest on One-Punch Man season 3, the Chainsaw Man movie, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 11 release date: what time is it on Crunchyroll?

Wind Breaker season 2

(Image credit: Satoru Nii, Kodansha/Wind Breaker Project)

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 1 releases on April 3 at 10:30 AM Pacific/1:30 PM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 6:30 PM BST in the UK.

For other regions, please use the time zone converter.

Don't miss out on the season's other big releases: there's the Fire Force season 3 release schedule and the One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule to keep you covered.

Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Wind Breaker season 2

(Image credit: Satoru Nii, Kodansha/Wind Breaker Project)

New episodes of Wind Breaker will be released every Thursday for the foreseeable future from 1:30 PM Eastern.

For now, this is the confirmed Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule:

  • Wind Breaker season 2, episode 1: April 3
  • Wind Breaker season 2, episode 2: April 10

Where can I watch Wind Breaker season 2?

Wind Breaker season 2

(Image credit: Satoru Nii, Kodansha/Wind Breaker Project)

Wind Breaker season 2 is, for now, streaming exclusively for Crunchyroll members. The first season is available on Netflix in a handful of regions, however, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the new season crop up on the streamer before 2025 is over.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode count

Wind Breaker season 2

(Image credit: Satoru Nii, Kodansha/Wind Breaker Project)

Wind Breaker season 2 is expected to mirror the first season's episode count with 13 entries.

That hasn't been confirmed as of writing but given its placement in the spring season (not usually known for its bumper lengths), we don't expect it to go any longer than that. Given anime's tendency to hold important information back until it's almost finished airing, we anticipate a more official announcement or reveal in May or June.

Want to dive into some of anime's biggest names but don't know where to start? Here's how to watch Demon Slayer in order and how to watch Bleach in order.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about anime shows
Fire Force season 3

Fire Force season 3 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?
Dante in the Devil May Cry anime trailer

Devil May Cry ending explained: Who is King Mundus? What does it mean for season 2?
Nintendo Switch 2 design

Japan will have the option of a Japanese-only Switch 2 for $110 less, which looks extra nice thanks to Trump's new 46% tariffs
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 design
Japan will have the option of a Japanese-only Switch 2 for $110 less, which looks extra nice thanks to Trump's new 46% tariffs
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display
Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have a main gimmick like the Wii or DS because "there's been a shift in how software developers create games"
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Breath of the Wild's Korok Forest might actually hit 60fps on the Switch 2 re-release, and Zelda fans can't wait for "an actual stable frame-rate" in Hyrule's most infamous region
Botw
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are finally getting achievements, but it's paywalled behind the Switch 2 editions
Daredevil and Kingpin
Netflix's Daredevil showrunner reveals his "quite different" original plans for seasons 4 and 5 of the Marvel series: "I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline"
Link looking out over Hyrule during The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
There are over 10,000 Switch games to make compatible for the Switch 2, and Nintendo is busy checking all of them
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing a Moo Moo Meadows cow on a bike.
Mario Kart World appears to have at least 50 playable characters, and it has a baffling list of newcomers including the Moo Moo Meadows cow, a crab, and a dead fish: "TRULY PEAK CHARACTER VARIETY"
Official product image of the Nintendo Switch 2 console with an orange GamesRadar background.
The first Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders I've seen just went live
Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers actor Carrie Coon didn't return for Endgame after a money dispute, and Marvel allegedly replied she should "feel fortunate" to be part of the MCU
Mario Kart World screenshot showing a racer almost getting eaten by a dinosaur
The Mario Kart World price of $80 could be the "new normal," but sales won't be impacted at first: "The true test will come in year 2"