Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

The spring season has brought with it a strong gust of new anime releases. Excitingly, that also includes Wind Breaker season 2 and its upcoming premiere episode on Crunchyroll.

While we usually have to wait until release day to see through the fog of uncertainty surrounding US and UK timings, we thankfully everything confirmed already. That also includes Wind Breaker season 2, episode 1 release date and wider release schedule. We'll also speculate on its episode count below.

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 1 releases on April 3 at 10:30 AM Pacific/1:30 PM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 6:30 PM BST in the UK.

For other regions, please use the time zone converter.

Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

New episodes of Wind Breaker will be released every Thursday for the foreseeable future from 1:30 PM Eastern.

For now, this is the confirmed Wind Breaker season 2 release schedule:

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 1: April 3

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 2: April 10

Where can I watch Wind Breaker season 2?

Wind Breaker season 2 is, for now, streaming exclusively for Crunchyroll members. The first season is available on Netflix in a handful of regions, however, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the new season crop up on the streamer before 2025 is over.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode count

Wind Breaker season 2 is expected to mirror the first season's episode count with 13 entries.

That hasn't been confirmed as of writing but given its placement in the spring season (not usually known for its bumper lengths), we don't expect it to go any longer than that. Given anime's tendency to hold important information back until it's almost finished airing, we anticipate a more official announcement or reveal in May or June.

