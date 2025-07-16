One Piece's latest episode beats out 1135 other entries to become the highest-rated in series history

Despite being on the air for over a quarter-of-a-century, long-running anime One Piece is showing no signs of slowing down.

Case in point: its most recent episode is now the highest-rated entry in its history – and stands alongside some all-time classics from the likes of Attack on Titan on IMDb.

Currently sitting at a 9.7 rating (originally starting off at a record-equalling 9.9 before cooling down slightly), the Egghead Island chapter 'Kuma's Life' is getting all sorts of acclaim from fans, and is seemingly only being stopped from going higher by community members review bombing the episode with a 1/10 rating. Luffy wouldn't approve, I'm sure.

In it, the backstory of Kuma was officially wrapped up, as well as the anime charting daughter Bonney's attempts to find him.

At once a fond remembrance of the series' past exploits and an emotional gut-punch, it's little wonder that 'Kuma's Life' is so well-regarded immediately after its release. And that ending? Oof. We won't spoil it here, but make sure to bring your tissues.

With the One Piece anime reaching new heights, there's plenty to get excited about in the series' future. Not only is a One Piece remake coming at some point in the near-future, but the live-action One Piece season 2 will be streaming on Netflix from next year.

Keep on the Straw Hats' latest adventures with the One Piece release schedule. Then dive into all the new anime coming your way in the summer season, plus our picks for the best anime to watch right now.