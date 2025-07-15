The release date of My Hero Academia's final season has been announced as its creators launch a vote to find the anime's best scene

My Hero Academia season 8 finally got an official release date, and it's only a few months away. The final season of the beloved anime is set to premiere on October 4 on Crunchyroll, according to the official website and a newly released poster that you can see below.

The announcement came from Studio Bones, the production house responsible for the anime, on the day of Izuku Midoriya's birthday. Deku is the heart of the superhero show, and we can't wait to see the end of his story in the upcoming new episodes.

"Today, July 15th, marks the birthday of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, the beloved protagonist of My Hero Academia. To celebrate this special day, the key visual for the My Hero Academia final season has just been revealed. The highly anticipated anime is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll on October 4," read the official statement from My Hero Academia website.

Along with the release date announcement, a special fan voting project has began to choose the best scene in My Hero Academia. Fans can decide among the top scenes for 42 heroes and villains across seasons 1 through 7, from today until September 15. The results will be revealed on October 4.

(Image credit: Studio Bones)

The final season of My Hero Academia is set to adapt the remainder of the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc from Kohei Horikoshi's popular manga. That means that we will see the ultimate battle between the Heroes, including All Might and Deku, and the Villains, led by Shigaraki and All For One.

The anime series first debuted in 2016 with great success, becoming one of the most popular titles today along with Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, and starting a golden age for the medium.

We are excited to watch the last season of the series, but also devastated at having to say goodbye to these characters. Luckily for us and the rest of the fandom, the universe continues with the spin-off/prequel My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which premiered a couple of months ago and has already been confirmed for a second season. While not confirmed, there are rumors that Class 1-A could return for a new feature-length film, since the previous movie was not confirmed to be the franchise’s last.

My Hero Academia season 8 premieres on October 4. For more, check out our complete guide to all the latest new anime in 2025, including Spy x Family season 3 and Dan Da Dan season 2.