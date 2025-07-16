James Gunn has curated personalized playlists for the Superman character you are most like, and it makes so much sense

James Gunn's new Superman film doesn't go quite as deep with pop music needledrops as some of his other films, but if you're jonesing for some tunes to bring you back into the mood of the blockbuster movie, you're in luck. The filmmaker has created a personalized Spotify playlist that will not only let you rock along to the music that inspired the movie, it will also show you which Superman character you're most like.

Whether your musical taste puts you most in line with Superman, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, or one of the many other characters of the film, you're provided with a playlist of songs designed to get you in a superheroic mood, including a specially recorded introduction by Gunn to each character's special playlist.

For what it's worth, I got the Engineer, a playlist that Gunn says includes a lot of "dark and serious" music - not entirely surprising since I listen to a lot of metal. The villain's playlist includes relatively deep cuts from Nine Inch Nails, Chelsea Wolfe, Burial, and more goth-y, industrial tracks that definitely channel the grim nature of the Engineer and her high-tech powers that are draining her humanity.

That said, the last album I listened to on Spotify was by Iggy Pop, before I even saw the movie, which closes with a song by the legendary godfather of punk, so I was maybe expecting some Superman in my list. Whoever's playlist you wind up with, you're sure to find yourself not just bobbing your head, but also ready to see Superman again.

