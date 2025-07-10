Solo Leveling is joining One Piece by getting a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and Jin-woo has already been cast
Solo Leveling is the next anime to get a live-action adaptation on Netflix
After breaking Crunchyroll records, Solo Leveling looks set to take over Netflix with a live-action adaptation.
The show started out as a Korean web novel and, along with the anime, has also been adapted into a webtoon and a video game. There is also, surprisingly, a series of ice skating shows planned for this December.
Netflix's live-action show will star Byeon Woo-seok as main character Sung Jin-woo, though no further casting details have been revealed just yet. Jin-woo is a low rank monster hunter who, after a brush with death, gains abilities not possessed by anyone else.
Solo Leveling, the global phenomenon, is coming to Netflix as a live-action series starring Byeon Woo-seok as lead character Sung Jin-woo. pic.twitter.com/tw7TaUONKpJuly 9, 2025
"The upcoming live-action series adaptation promises to feature vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests, brought to life by a world-class global VFX team," said Netflix. "The series will also introduce viewers to fantastical dungeons and uniquely powerful monsters, setting a new standard for live-action adaptations."
Solo Leveling has taken the anime world by storm, racking up multiple wins at the Anime Awards 2025 and leaving fans desperate for a Solo Leveling season 3 (which looks likely to happen, though perhaps not anytime soon). It's also Crunchyroll's most-watched and most-reviewed anime.
"We're not sure exactly when, but it will be here and fans will continue to see the story," Crunchyroll's head of theatrical and distribution Mitchel Berger has said of the show's future.
The live-action adaptation doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, fill out your watchlist with our roundup of the best Netflix shows, or get up to speed on another live-action anime adaptation on the streamer with our guide to One Piece season 2.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.