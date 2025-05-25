Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 – all the winners

It's that time of year again. Anime's answers to the Oscars may not be as prestigious as its Academy Award big brother, but it's no less of an honor to the animation studios, producers, and actors who pick up gongs on the night at the Anime Awards.

With several big names featuring, including Solo Leveling, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Dan Da Dan all vying it out across several fan votes and dozens of categories.

So, who won? And who missed out? Below, you'll find all the winners and nearly-rans at Crunchyroll's 2025 Anime Awards across all 20-plus categories.

Before we begin, check out our own picks for the best anime and best anime on Crunchyroll you should be watching right now.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 winners: the full list

(Image credit: @DemonSlayerUSA)

Anime of the Year

Dan Da Dan

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Film of the Year

Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle

Look Back

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Spy x Family: Code White

The Colors Within

Best Continuing Series

Bleach

Demon Slayer

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Oshi no Ko

Spy x Family

Best New Series

Dan Da Dan

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Original Anime

Bucchigiri?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui

Train to the End of the World

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Best Animation

Dan Da Dan

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Character Design

Dan Da Dan

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Fuga Yamashiro (Dan Da Dan)

Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer)

Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Megumi Ishitani (One Piece Fan Letter)

Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries)

Yoshihiro Miyajima (Delicious in Dungeon)

Best Background Art

Dan Da Dan

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Romance Anime

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma 1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Comedy Anime

Delicious in Dungeon

Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma 1/2

Spy x Family season 2

Best Action Anime

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

Dan Da Dan

Demon Slayer

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Wind Breaker

Best Isekai Anime

Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, cour 2)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- season 3

Shangri-La Frontier season 2

Suicide Squad Isekai

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

Best Drama Anime

A Sign of Affection

Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Oshi no Ko season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Slice of Life Anime

Laid-Back Camp season 3

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart season 2

(Image credit: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Best Main Character

Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8 )

Okarun (Dan Da Dan)

Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Momo (Dan Da Dan)

Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Best Supporting Character

Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Seiko (Dan Da Dan)

Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Turbo Granny (Dan Da Dan)

'Must Protect at All Costs' Character

Anya Forger (Spy x Family season 2)

Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Okarun (Dan Da Dan)

Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Tokiyuki Hojo (The Elusive Samurai)

Yuki Itose (A Sign of Affection)

Best Anime Song

'Abyss' by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8 )

'Bling-Bang-Bang-Born' by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

'Fatal' by GEMN (Oshi no Ko season 2)

“LEveL” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

'Otonoke' by Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)

“The Brave” by YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Best Anime Score

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict (Shiro Sagisu)

Dan Da Dan (kensuke ushio)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Yuki Kaijura, Go Shiina)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Evan Call)

Look Back (Haruka Nakamura)

Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano)

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/Toho)

Best Anime Opening Sequence

'Abyss' by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8 )

'Bling-Bang-Bang-Born' by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

'Fatal' by GEMN (Oshi no Ko season 2)

“LEveL” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

'Otonoke' by Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)

UUUUUS! by Hiroshi Kitadani (One Piece)

Best Anime Ending Sequence

'Antanante' by riria. (Ranma 1/2)

'Burning' by Hitsujibungaku (Oshi no Ko season 2)

'KAMAKURA STYLE' by BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)

'Nobody' by OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)

'request' by krage (Solo Leveling)

'TAIDADA' by ZUTOMAYO (Dan Da Dan)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!)

Shion Wakayama as Momo (Dan Da Dan)

Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (Dan Da Dan)

Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (English)

AJ Beckles as Okarun (Dan Da Dan)

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2)

Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)

SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

For more, check out all the latest on the new anime coming your way in 2025 and beyond, including Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.