Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 – all the winners
The shocks, surprises, and all the winners from this year's Anime Awards in Japan
It's that time of year again. Anime's answers to the Oscars may not be as prestigious as its Academy Award big brother, but it's no less of an honor to the animation studios, producers, and actors who pick up gongs on the night at the Anime Awards.
With several big names featuring, including Solo Leveling, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Dan Da Dan all vying it out across several fan votes and dozens of categories.
So, who won? And who missed out? Below, you'll find all the winners and nearly-rans at Crunchyroll's 2025 Anime Awards across all 20-plus categories.
Before we begin, check out our own picks for the best anime and best anime on Crunchyroll you should be watching right now.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 winners: the full list
Anime of the Year
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Film of the Year
- Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- Spy x Family: Code White
- The Colors Within
Best Continuing Series
- Bleach
- Demon Slayer
- My Hero Academia
- One Piece
- Oshi no Ko
- Spy x Family
Best New Series
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Original Anime
- Bucchigiri?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Best Animation
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Best Character Design
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Director
- Fuga Yamashiro (Dan Da Dan)
- Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer)
- Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Megumi Ishitani (One Piece Fan Letter)
- Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Yoshihiro Miyajima (Delicious in Dungeon)
Best Background Art
- Dan Da Dan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Romance Anime
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma 1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart season 2
Best Comedy Anime
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma 1/2
- Spy x Family season 2
Best Action Anime
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- Dan Da Dan
- Demon Slayer
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- Wind Breaker
Best Isekai Anime
- Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, cour 2)
- Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- season 3
- Shangri-La Frontier season 2
- Suicide Squad Isekai
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
Best Drama Anime
- A Sign of Affection
- Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Oshi no Ko season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Slice of Life Anime
- Laid-Back Camp season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart season 2
Best Main Character
- Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8 )
- Okarun (Dan Da Dan)
- Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Momo (Dan Da Dan)
- Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)
Best Supporting Character
- Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Seiko (Dan Da Dan)
- Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Turbo Granny (Dan Da Dan)
'Must Protect at All Costs' Character
- Anya Forger (Spy x Family season 2)
- Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Okarun (Dan Da Dan)
- Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Tokiyuki Hojo (The Elusive Samurai)
- Yuki Itose (A Sign of Affection)
Best Anime Song
- 'Abyss' by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8 )
- 'Bling-Bang-Bang-Born' by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)
- 'Fatal' by GEMN (Oshi no Ko season 2)
- “LEveL” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)
- 'Otonoke' by Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)
- “The Brave” by YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
Best Anime Score
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict (Shiro Sagisu)
- Dan Da Dan (kensuke ushio)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Yuki Kaijura, Go Shiina)
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Evan Call)
- Look Back (Haruka Nakamura)
- Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano)
Best Anime Opening Sequence
- 'Abyss' by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8 )
- 'Bling-Bang-Bang-Born' by Creepy Nuts (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)
- 'Fatal' by GEMN (Oshi no Ko season 2)
- “LEveL” by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)
- 'Otonoke' by Creepy Nuts (Dan Da Dan)
- UUUUUS! by Hiroshi Kitadani (One Piece)
Best Anime Ending Sequence
- 'Antanante' by riria. (Ranma 1/2)
- 'Burning' by Hitsujibungaku (Oshi no Ko season 2)
- 'KAMAKURA STYLE' by BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)
- 'Nobody' by OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)
- 'request' by krage (Solo Leveling)
- 'TAIDADA' by ZUTOMAYO (Dan Da Dan)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!)
- Shion Wakayama as Momo (Dan Da Dan)
- Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (Dan Da Dan)
Best Anime Voice Artist Performance (English)
- AJ Beckles as Okarun (Dan Da Dan)
- Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)
- Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2)
- Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)
- SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
For more, check out all the latest on the new anime coming your way in 2025 and beyond, including Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
