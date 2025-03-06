Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know

Frieren season 2 (also known as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) has been confirmed – and we now have a narrow release window for the fantasy anime that stole everyone's hearts last year.

To help take you, ahem, beyond the journey's end, we've got the first look at Frieren season 2, a deep dive into which manga chapters are next, a short recap of the story so far, and further speculation on when exactly the new episodes of Frieren will be released next year.

So, join us as we look ahead to Frieren's next journey in the second season – and the friends the mage might make along the way.

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

Frieren season 2 is releasing in January 2026, which means it's one of the first big confirmed winter 2026 new anime releases alongside the final part of Fire Force season 3.

Seeing as how Frieren episodes typically launch on Fridays and the fact that winter anime releases usually kick off in the first week of January, we'd feel pretty confident in penciling in a January 2 or January 9 release next year.

Frieren season 2 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

The first season of Frieren revolved around the saga of the titular mage as she reckoned with humanity's fleeting mortality and what it meant for her own place in the world as an elf who can far outlast the lifespan of those she meets. After defeating the Demon King, she returns decades later to find her allies elderly or on the verge of death.

To that end, she embarked on an epic journey to say a proper farewell to Himmel, one of the heroes who she fought alongside to defeat the Demon King. Along the way, she encounters several people who have been touched by the heroism of her friends. A meditation on legacy, life, and dealing with a world that she'll always leave behind, it truly stands as one of the past decade's towering anime works.

But that was the first season. What's next? The first season of Frieren ended with Frieren and Fern aiming to complete their mage exams. Fern becomes a First Class mage, which means Frieren and her party will then be able to cross into the northern territories. Frieren, however, discovers she's been banned from the next 1000 years.

Now, Frieren will continue her journey to Aureole so she can say goodbye to Himmel. We anticipate that Frieren season 2 will pick up from chapter 61 of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga to cover the Continued Northern Travels arc which takes Frieren, Fern, and their party into uncharted territory.

Personally, we can't see it going too far beyond the Goddess' Monument arc, especially because it's rapidly catching up to the source material. That means Frieren season 2 could last cover chapters 61-119, almost mirroring the first season's 60-chapter adaptation.

Frieren season 2 trailer and first look

『葬送のフリーレン』TVアニメ2期発表映像 - YouTube Watch On

The first look at Frieren season 2 comes from the below key art. It's a tranquil, relaxing scene – one that involves Frieren, Fern, and Stark taking a stop on their journey and dipping their feet into a crystal clear body of water.

The season 2 announcement teaser, with narration by Frieren, shows the mage's suitcase, Fern's staff, and Stark's axe. You can see it above, though we would expect a further full trailer to arrive in the fall.

(Image credit: Toho)

Frieren season 2 cast: confirmed returning characters

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

There hasn't been official confirmation of the full Frieren season 2 cast, though mages Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki) and Fern (Kana Ichinose) will return. So, too, will Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi). Himmel (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Heiter (Hiroki Tochi), and Eisen (Yoji Ueda) should again provide some blasts from the past, while

The manga's creators, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, have also revealed they are turning for the next season. They said in a statement (H/T CBR), "We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved who has made this wonderful anime."

Where to watch Frieren

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

The first season of Frieren is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

We predict the second season will be streaming day-and-date on Crunchyroll, with a Netflix release in 2027 – if it matches the first season's timeframe, anyway.

