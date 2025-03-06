Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know

Features
By
published

Go Beyond Journey's End in our guide to Frieren season 2

Frieren and Fern with their foreheads pressed together in Frieren Beyond Journey&#039;s End
(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

Frieren season 2 (also known as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) has been confirmed – and we now have a narrow release window for the fantasy anime that stole everyone's hearts last year.

To help take you, ahem, beyond the journey's end, we've got the first look at Frieren season 2, a deep dive into which manga chapters are next, a short recap of the story so far, and further speculation on when exactly the new episodes of Frieren will be released next year.

So, join us as we look ahead to Frieren's next journey in the second season – and the friends the mage might make along the way.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2025. Then, there's all the latest on Haikyuu VS The Little Giant, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, and Vinland Saga season 3.

Frieren season 2 release date speculation

Frieren during the mage's exam in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

Frieren season 2 is releasing in January 2026, which means it's one of the first big confirmed winter 2026 new anime releases alongside the final part of Fire Force season 3.

Seeing as how Frieren episodes typically launch on Fridays and the fact that winter anime releases usually kick off in the first week of January, we'd feel pretty confident in penciling in a January 2 or January 9 release next year.

Frieren season 2 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?

A statue of Himmel in Frieren Beyond Journey's End

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

The first season of Frieren revolved around the saga of the titular mage as she reckoned with humanity's fleeting mortality and what it meant for her own place in the world as an elf who can far outlast the lifespan of those she meets. After defeating the Demon King, she returns decades later to find her allies elderly or on the verge of death.

To that end, she embarked on an epic journey to say a proper farewell to Himmel, one of the heroes who she fought alongside to defeat the Demon King. Along the way, she encounters several people who have been touched by the heroism of her friends. A meditation on legacy, life, and dealing with a world that she'll always leave behind, it truly stands as one of the past decade's towering anime works.

But that was the first season. What's next? The first season of Frieren ended with Frieren and Fern aiming to complete their mage exams. Fern becomes a First Class mage, which means Frieren and her party will then be able to cross into the northern territories. Frieren, however, discovers she's been banned from the next 1000 years.

Now, Frieren will continue her journey to Aureole so she can say goodbye to Himmel. We anticipate that Frieren season 2 will pick up from chapter 61 of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga to cover the Continued Northern Travels arc which takes Frieren, Fern, and their party into uncharted territory.

Personally, we can't see it going too far beyond the Goddess' Monument arc, especially because it's rapidly catching up to the source material. That means Frieren season 2 could last cover chapters 61-119, almost mirroring the first season's 60-chapter adaptation.

Frieren season 2 trailer and first look

『葬送のフリーレン』TVアニメ2期発表映像 - YouTube 『葬送のフリーレン』TVアニメ2期発表映像 - YouTube
Watch On

The first look at Frieren season 2 comes from the below key art. It's a tranquil, relaxing scene – one that involves Frieren, Fern, and Stark taking a stop on their journey and dipping their feet into a crystal clear body of water.

The season 2 announcement teaser, with narration by Frieren, shows the mage's suitcase, Fern's staff, and Stark's axe. You can see it above, though we would expect a further full trailer to arrive in the fall.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 visual featuring Frieren, Fern, and Stark

(Image credit: Toho)

Frieren season 2 cast: confirmed returning characters

Frieren, Stark, and Fern sitting in a chapel

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

There hasn't been official confirmation of the full Frieren season 2 cast, though mages Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki) and Fern (Kana Ichinose) will return. So, too, will Stark (Chiaki Kobayashi). Himmel (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Heiter (Hiroki Tochi), and Eisen (Yoji Ueda) should again provide some blasts from the past, while

The manga's creators, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, have also revealed they are turning for the next season. They said in a statement (H/T CBR), "We owe it all to everyone who has supported us. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved who has made this wonderful anime."

Where to watch Frieren

Fern looking despondent in Frieren Beyond Journey's End

(Image credit: ©Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren”Project)

The first season of Frieren is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

We predict the second season will be streaming day-and-date on Crunchyroll, with a Netflix release in 2027 – if it matches the first season's timeframe, anyway.

Need more? Dive into our rankings of the best anime movies. Then get the full picture on some of anime's biggest series with our guides on how to watch Demon Slayer in order and how to watch Attack on Titan in order.

See more TV Shows Features
TOPICS
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End
One of the highest-rated anime series of all time Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is coming to Netflix this week
Solo Leveling hero Sung Jin-Woo in action
Solo Leveling season 2 release date, trailer, and everything else we know so far
A bruised Thorfinn in Vinland Saga
Vinland Saga season 3: release date speculation, story, and everything we know so far
Shinra in Fire Force season 3
Fire Force season 3 release date, trailer, story, and everything we know so far
Momo holding a cat and running on the announcement poster for Dan Da Dan season 2.
Dan Da Dan season 2: Everything we know so far about the hit anime's return
Latest in Anime Shows
Frieren and Fern with their foreheads pressed together in Frieren Beyond Journey&#039;s End
Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Haikyu
How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Suikoden 2 box art
Underrated JRPG series gets anime show from Pokémon filmmaker as first game turns 30
Lazarus
Nearly two years after it was first announced, Cowboy Bebop director's new sci-fi anime finally has a release date
Latest in Features
Frieren and Fern with their foreheads pressed together in Frieren Beyond Journey&#039;s End
Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot of Henry wearing a fancy coat, hat, and spectacles
I'm terrible at the combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so I'm beating the RPG as a medieval rizz master instead
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
The Invincible War in Invincible season 3
If you think that the Invincible War is over too quickly in Invincible season 3 episode 7, you are missing the point
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
More about anime shows
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Haikyu

How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)
Let&#039;s Build a Dungeon

"They will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head": This management sim about making the perfect MMO is so detailed it lets you play your own game
See more latest
Most Popular
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot of Henry wearing a fancy coat, hat, and spectacles
I'm terrible at the combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so I'm beating the RPG as a medieval rizz master instead
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
The Invincible War in Invincible season 3
If you think that the Invincible War is over too quickly in Invincible season 3 episode 7, you are missing the point
My Talking Hank: Islands Ice Island
My Talking Hank: Islands brings new animal friends and a fresh world to explore on the Ice Island
XGIMI Elfin Flip projector on a coffee table with a TV in the background
Can a projector replace a TV? Here's everything I've learned after years of trying to build my own living room theatre
Infinity Nikki
Infinity Nikki and The Sims' return are only the start of a retro gaming renaissance for Y2K girlies
Bloodsport
The 32 greatest '80s action movies
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters