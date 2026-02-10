Frieren season 2 releases a special music video, and it's the perfect accompaniment to that new title track

Frieren season 2 is currently underway on Crunchyroll, and following the release of the hit anime's fourth episode last week, a special new music video has been released showcasing that amazing new ending theme. And we can think of no better way to relive the events of the second season so far.

Titled The Story of Us, the new ending song is performed by Milet, who previously provided season 1's opening theme Anytime Anywhere. To say that fans are happy with the new theme would be an understatement: "Please never use anyone else for Frieren endings than Milet... she just gets it man," reads the top-rated comment on YouTube. Watch the new video below, but be warned: it's an earworm.

milet「The Story of Us」×『葬送のフリーレン』第2期 SPECIAL MUSIC VIDEO (MV) - YouTube Watch On

After four episodes, Frieren season 2 is almost at the halfway point of its 10 episode second year. Season 1 covered the titular elven mage's return home after several decades, and her reckoning with the mortality of her friends and allies. Season 2, which is adapting the manga's Continued Northern Travels arc, has so far seen Frieren, Fern and Stark venture north into uncharted territory. The second season is currently the second-highest rated season of all time on My Anime List's Top Anime rankings, beaten only by season 1.

It goes without saying, then, that Frieren season 2 is one of the new winter season's best anime, though one of our writers prefers this low-key drama about quiet domesticity. Even without the new, specially edited music video, Frieren season 2's ending titles have been praised for the stunning, hand-drawn art that accompanies each episode. That these also serve as the perfect middle finger to AI in anime makes things even sweeter.

Wondering where the English dubs of episodes 2 and 3 are? Both release this Friday, 13 February, after being delayed by two weeks following Storm Fern. All new episodes release on Fridays for the next 6 weeks.

Frieren season 2 is currently streaming. For more, check out our guides on new anime and never miss an episode with our Frieren season 2 release schedule.