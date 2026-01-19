24 minutes of peak has catapulted Frieren season 2 to top spot as the new highest-rated anime of all time

The magic continues

Frieren season 2
It has only taken one episode for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to be dethroned as the highest-rated anime of all time – by its own second season.

As of writing, Frieren season 2 is sitting pretty at a 9.33 score on My Anime List's Top Anime rankings. The first season of Frieren propelled itself into first place back in 2024 but is 'only' on a 9.28.

Admittedly, there is recency bias among voters as the (brilliant) Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is also in the top three. Beyond that, perennial best anime mainstays Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Steins;Gate make their presence felt in the top 10.

"I need to be in good health. So I will be taking proper care of myself… I hope everyone stays well and takes care too," Tanezaki said in a statement.

