24 minutes of peak has catapulted Frieren season 2 to top spot as the new highest-rated anime of all time

It has only taken one episode for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to be dethroned as the highest-rated anime of all time – by its own second season.

As of writing, Frieren season 2 is sitting pretty at a 9.33 score on My Anime List's Top Anime rankings. The first season of Frieren propelled itself into first place back in 2024 but is 'only' on a 9.28.

Admittedly, there is recency bias among voters as the (brilliant) Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is also in the top three. Beyond that, perennial best anime mainstays Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Steins;Gate make their presence felt in the top 10.

It's hard to say Frieren doesn't deserve it at this moment in time, however. Its second season premiere was a wistful, lovingly crafted 24 minutes that continued the fantasy anime's saga with Frieren, Stark, and Fern as they found themselves in magic-nullifying caves, all while sprinkling in snatches of memory from the titular mage's time with Himmel the Hero.

Elsewhere, news is less welcoming for talent involved in Frieren. The manga is on an indefinite hiatus due to the health issues of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe. Frieren's Japanese voice actor Atsumi Tanezaki recently announced they would be taking a break, although it shouldn't affect their upcoming work.

"I need to be in good health. So I will be taking proper care of myself… I hope everyone stays well and takes care too," Tanezaki said in a statement.

