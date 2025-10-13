Frieren manga going on indefinite break ahead of the anime's season 2 release due to author's health issues

One of the best anime series airing right now, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, is returning very soon with new episodes – but its manga is facing some issues. Due to health concerns for author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe, the manga is going on an indefinite break.

It's not the first time this has happened, as the manga went on a hiatus in January for the same reasons before returning in July. After only two months, the serialization has stopped indefinitely once again according to @MangaMoguraRE, although the creators have yet to release an official statement.

This break is not expected to impact the release of Frieren season 2, set to arrive on January 16 next year, as the on-screen adaptation has enough manga material to cover a whole batch of new episodes. Season 3, however, could be delayed because of these constant hiatuses, and fans are worried about Yamada and Abe's situation, and the future of the story.

"Take all the time you need and just get better. No need rushing back and re-aggravating whatever the ailment is. We can wait, your health can't", wrote one fan on Twitter, while many others sent them their best wishes for recovery.

The first season of Frieren follows the later life of the titular ancient mage, who helped defeat the Demon King with a party of heroes. Decades later, with those friends either old or dead, Frieren contends with her near-immortality as she forms a new team and finds new adventures. The season ended with Frieren and her apprentice Fern completing their mage exams and heading into the northern territories.

We expect season 2 to pick up from chapter 61 of the manga to cover the Continued Northern Travels arc, which takes Frieren, Fern, and Stark into uncharted territory.

We already got a first look at Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 ahead of the January 2026 release, a month which will also see the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Fire Force season 3.

