Frieren season 2 English dub has been delayed by Storm Fern

(Image credit: Kanehito Yamada, Tsuka Abe/Shogakukan/Frieren Project)

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 English dub has been delayed by Storm Fern, the massive winter storm that recently hit North America.

"CORRECTION: Due to Winter Storm Fern, the English dub will launch next Friday, February 6. Episodes 2 and 3 will release together on February 13," Crunchyroll announced on Twitter, a brief delay from the original January 30 release date.

