Frieren season 2 English dub has been delayed by Storm Fern

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 English dub has been delayed by Storm Fern, the massive winter storm that recently hit North America.

"CORRECTION: Due to Winter Storm Fern, the English dub will launch next Friday, February 6. Episodes 2 and 3 will release together on February 13," Crunchyroll announced on Twitter, a brief delay from the original January 30 release date.

Aside from this delay, though, Frieren season 2 is off to an excellent start. Episode 1 of the second season catapulted the anime to the highest rated ever on My Anime List's Top Anime rankings, dethroning its own first season, though it's now slipped ever so slightly to a tie with season 1 at 9.28.

Its beautiful end credits have also been drawing praise, which are all the better for being hand-drawn.

One major change for season 2, though, is that director Keiichiro Saito has stepped back from the show, though he remains involved as an assistant director. Tomoya Kitagawa has instead taken over directing duties.

"When we worked together on the first season, I felt that Kitagawa-san had solid ideas and techniques," Saito explained. "Even during the first season, I was unable to keep up with the things that I should have been looking after, so I asked Kitagawa-san to help me out. I couldn't think of anyone else to ask, so I asked Kitagawa-san."

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 continues on Friday, and you can keep up to date with our Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 release schedule.