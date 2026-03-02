One Piece season 2 pokes fun at anime fans' biggest season 1 complaint in cheekily meta new clip

The Straw Hat Pirates are heading to Loguetown in a newly unveiled clip from One Piece season 2.

The crew's destination isn't exactly a shock to those who've been looking forward to the fresh batch of episodes, given how season 1 ended and how big a part it plays in the original manga – but we're loving the promo's cheekily meta edge as it pokes fun at those who criticized the Netflix show for not really including it in the first chapter.

In the clip, which was released during IGN Fan Fest, Usopp (Jacob Gibson), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Nami (Emily Rudd) can be seen debating whether to dock at a mysterious island that looks to be crawling with Marines. The latter two are keen for a pitstop ("This could be our last chance to stock up before we get into the Grand Line"), but Usopp's against the idea.

"Haven't you earned the right to buy yourself something nice?" Sanji teases, as an increasingly scared-looking Usopp says, "No, no, don't you fall for it. Curse you, Sanji, curse you and your charm... chiselled jawline... your ocean eyes..."

Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji discuss making a dangerous stop at Loguetown before heading to the Grand Line in this trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece.#IGNFanFest pic.twitter.com/nuQzgArtLkFebruary 26, 2026

Usopp then enlists Zoro (Mackenyu) to back him up, which backfires immediately, since the green-haired warrior is in the market for two new swords. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) isn't much help either, with Nami using the fact that former King of the Pirates, Gol. D Roger, was born and killed there as a way to convince him to go.

"And you thought we were gonna skip Loguetown," she adds, pulling a faux-sulky face – a clear, tongue-in-cheek nod to viewers who weren't happy more time wasn't spent there in season 1.

"The crew bonding on the Merry, the dope bounty intro for Luffy, the meta joke towards the end. Everything in this clip is great!!!" wrote a fan on Twitter, as another said: "They obviously did this scene to respond to the fans wondering what happened to Loguetown lol."

Way back in October 2023, then co-showrunner Matt Owens assured fans that more Loguetown, beyond season 1's cold open, was on the way. "Skipped? Never! It wasn't included in season 1 because our episode number got reduced," he explained on a Reddit AMA. "And to try to cram it in would not have done service to it or the story it had to share space with. Loguetown is not "cut", we just haven't gotten there yet!"

One Piece season 2 premieres on March 10. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to stream right now.