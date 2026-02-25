Netflix is proving it does know the importance of theatrical releases as One Piece season 2 sets sail to debut in over 200 theatres

Listen up One Piece fans, it's time to see how many snacks you can stuff into your straw hat as One Piece season 2 is heading to theaters.

Netflix is set to show the first two episodes of One Piece season 2 in select cinemas on March 10, across the US, Canada, and Japan. Tickets will be available from February 26 from participating theaters, and screenings in North America will start at 6pm.

The screenings will take place almost three months after Netflix showed the final ever episode of Stranger Things in theatres, pulling in $25 million in just one day. However, if you can't make it to a cinema near you, or if you happen to be in a country not listed above, then there's no need to worry, as the episodes will drop on Netflix the same day.

One Piece season 2's big screen release does give us some hope for the future of the streamer. In December 2025, it was announced that Netflix was set to acquire Warner Bros. and all the conglomerate owns. This worried film fans everywhere with the prospect that the streamer may not value big theatrical releases. However, continuing to show original content, including TV shows, on the big screen seems like a positive step forward.

Welcoming back Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanki, One Piece's sophomore season follows the Straw Hat Crew as they travel along the legendary yet highly dangerous stretch of sea known as the Grand Line. There, the crew will visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle new enemies for treasure.

We already know that the season will adapt the Drum Island Arcs from the hit manga, and see the Crew visit Baroque Works, Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. However, some new faces are set to join the adventure this time around, including Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Superman's Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, The Devil All The Time star David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, and many more.

One Piece season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 10. For now, check out our guide on how to watch all of One Piece in order, and keep up with new shows coming soon.