Netflix is proving it does know the importance of theatrical releases as One Piece season 2 sets sail to debut in over 200 theatres

News
By published

Get ready to make your journey to.... the cinema

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Mackenyu as Zoro in One Piece season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

Listen up One Piece fans, it's time to see how many snacks you can stuff into your straw hat as One Piece season 2 is heading to theaters.

Netflix is set to show the first two episodes of One Piece season 2 in select cinemas on March 10, across the US, Canada, and Japan. Tickets will be available from February 26 from participating theaters, and screenings in North America will start at 6pm.

Welcoming back Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanki, One Piece's sophomore season follows the Straw Hat Crew as they travel along the legendary yet highly dangerous stretch of sea known as the Grand Line. There, the crew will visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle new enemies for treasure.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.