Hell's Paradise season 2 cements this anime as an overlooked masterpiece unlike any other

The sheer volume of anime released each season is both a gift and a curse. With so many amazing shows out there, it's inevitable that some will draw more attention than others. This year, returning heavy hitters like Frieren season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 have understandably been pulling focus from smaller gems like Journal with Witch. What I can't quite get my head around, though, is the comparative lack of hype around Hell's Paradise – especially now season 2 is currently airing.

That's not to say people aren't watching it. International trackers like Flix Patrol suggest Hell's Paradise is performing well globally, yet it's not dominating trending conversations in the same way that fellow MAPPA titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen are (or even new viral hits like Sentenced to be a Hero).

Hype isn't all that matters, though. Despite being labeled as one of the 'dark trio of shōnen' (alongside Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man), Hell's Paradise is an entirely different beast, and all the stronger for it.

Not your typical shōnen

Based on Yuji Kaku's manga, the story follows a ninja named Gabimaru who claims he has nothing left to live for. That doesn't seem to be the case, though, when various forms of execution – spearheaded by his village – fail to leave a mark. Stabbings, burning at the stake, not even a beheading can put Gabimaru down for good.

Sensing that he may wish to live after all, executioner Sagiri Asaemon offers Gabimaru a chance at redemption. All he has to do is travel to the mythical island of Shinsenkyo and retrieve the Elixir of Immortality from the monsters that safeguard it. Oh, and he has to do so along with a bunch of other death-row criminals who are all competing for a shot at freedom, too. Did I mention that almost no one has ever returned back from the island alive?

So begins an eerie descent into madness that pushes beyond usual shōnen tropes into something stranger, bolder, and entirely unique within the anime landscape. Rivalries, training arcs, and intense battles that unlock hidden gifts are par for the course here. Monsters abound, as do tragic flashbacks often narrated mid-fight. Colorful hair and elaborate monologues also come into play, but Hell's Paradise is far from your typical shōnen.

The monsters first encountered on the island are grotesque abominations out to kill, yet they don't seem to take pleasure in it – like the cursed demons in Jujutsu Kaisen, for example. They're just part of a wider ecosystem put in place to defend Shinsenkyo from intrepid "heroes" out to steal from the denizens of this island. It's an unsettling intro to this so-called paradise, an off-kilter fantasy world where divinity comes hand-in-hand with danger. Nothing is quite in sync with what you might expect, blending seemingly incongruous elements of Japanese Shinto, Buddhism, and Chinese Taoist philosophy that come to be far more important than mere window dressing.

Season 1 struggled with this at first, juggling mainstream sensibilities with existential horror that cuts through at a spiritual level. But Hell's Paradise grew more confident in itself as the island's lore began to unfold, and that's even more true in season 2. Everything that made season 1 stand out has been doubled down on here to chilling effect. The animation is just as vibrant, the pacing just as assured. Spectacle hits when it needs to, rather than just for the sake of it. And the writing sits more comfortably with moral ambiguity, too, not just when it comes to Gabimaru's growth but also with the ever-expanding cast of "allies" that surround him.

From strength to strength

It's in this rejection of binaries where the true appeal of this story lies. Contradictions hinted at in the title of Hell's Paradise are embedded throughout, shifting and changing at any given moment as new information comes to light. Bloody transformations are strangely beautiful and even alluring in their grotesquery, treating the natural beauty of local plant life and visceral mutilation as equally enticing. That fluidity is also there in contrasting philosophies and motivations that flow and ebb as new developments come into play. And, perhaps most crucially, it's all bound up in the nature of the so-called "evil" that plagues this island.

The Tensen are semi-immortal creatures driven by their need to understand and manipulate spiritual energy known as tao. Through doing so, they alternate between violently cruel and insatiably horny, channeling the gifts that tao can bring by "training" in the bedroom. And with such gifts comes a disregard for gender as we know it, shifting instead between male and female forms to draw on more strength and pleasure.

It's still rare to see queerness meaningfully incorporated into anime, especially within a horror-fantasy realm. Last year brought some notable exceptions in the form of This Monster Wants To Eat Me and The Summer Hikaru Died, but Hell's Paradise embeds this within a unique shōnen framework that plays with notions of gender in a very modern and unexpected fashion.

Simplistic binaries don't belong on Shinsenkyo and they don't belong in Hell's Paradise as a whole, either. This is the rare show that's comfortable with ambiguity, yet knows exactly what it is and what it wants to be. Rather than chasing trends or hype, season 2 feels even more confident with its grasp on atmosphere and storytelling, building each week without over-explaining or resorting to shock value (except where necessary). The result is a quietly confident masterpiece that might be overlooked in wider conversations but will stand the test of time, even if other shows in the 'dark trio of shōnen' might pull focus for now.

Hell's Paradise season 2 is streaming weekly on Crunchyroll.