Chainsaw Man officially announces season 2 and how much of the manga it will cover: "The greatest arc in the whole franchise"

Chainsaw Man season 2 has finally been announced, with animation studio MAPPA confirming that its official title will be Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc. The announcement came with a first teaser and promotional images, which tease what's next for Denji and the Public Safety Division.

The new season, based on the original manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, will follow the success of Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which released in US theaters on October 24. The studio decided to make a movie before season 2 to reach a "broader audience," because "subscribers of Crunchyroll may not necessarily go to theaters." Now, however, it's time to return to streaming.

Season 2 is set to adapt the International Assassins Arc from the manga. With a fan calling it "the greatest arc in the whole franchise", this chapter of the story features Denji achieving increasing notoriety as it puts him on the radar of various hitmen. That means that the remaining arcs of Part 1, the Gun Devil arc and the Control Devil arc, will have to wait for later seasons or movies.

You can see the first teaser for the new season below:

『チェンソーマン 刺客篇』ティザーPV／Chainsaw Man – Assassins Arc Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Reze Arc, which debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, covered the Bomb Girl Arc, which is canon and you will have to watch ahead of season 2. You can read all about it in our detailed Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ending explained guide, but essentially, the movie shows Denji getting a better grip of his powers. Fans can expect Denji to face off against some more intense Devils in the upcoming new episodes.

The film was a major commercial success for the franchise, grossing over $154 million worldwide, and confirmed Chainsaw Man as one of the most popular and best anime series currently airing.

