Chainsaw Man studio decided to make a movie over a second season to reach a "broader audience" because "subscribers of Crunchyroll may not necessarily go to theaters"

Rather than releasing a second season, popular anime series Chainsaw Man is opting to continue the story on the big screen in upcoming movie Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which, according to the studio, is so the show can grow its audience.

"From a business standpoint, we want to have as many people as possible enjoy The Reze Arc. When we did that, we aimed to maximize our business. It should go theatrical," said MAPPA President Manabu Ohtsuka in an interview with Anime News Network. "We want to reach a different, broader audience. We're able to team up with Sony Pictures, which would be reaching such people."

When asked whether revenue played a factor in the studio wanting to "go theatrical" with Chainsaw Man, Ohtsuka replied, "The revenue aspect wasn't really a factor at all. It's trying to deliver the product to as many people as possible."

Chainsaw Man season 1, which aired in 2022 on Crunchyroll, made waves in the anime world and sits at a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows a teenage boy named Denji who is killed and revived as a man with a devil's heart, Chainsaw Man. However, according to Ohtsuka, "subscribers of Crunchyroll may not necessarily go to theaters," so breaking free of Crunchyroll is key to growing the franchise's audience.

Following on from season 1, the movie sees Denji encounter a new romantic interest named Reze soon after meeting the woman of his dreams, Makima. However, as the love triangle grows, it becomes apparent that Reze is harbouring a dangerous ulterior motive. The movie is based on the Bomb Girl arc from the Chainsaw Man manga.

So what about the future of Chainsaw Man? Will fans get to see a third season, or will the studio opt for another movie? When asked this very question by ANN, Ohtsuka said, "We're always thinking about what's the best way to deliver Chainsaw Man to the fans who love the franchise. That's what's always on our minds. But how we're going to do it, if we're going to do it, we'll announce it when we announce it. We can't talk about it."

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will premiere in Japan on September 19 and then will hit movie theaters in the US and UK on October 29. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.