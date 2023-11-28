How to use the Lethal Company teleporter 

The Lethal Company teleporter is not for the faint-hearted, with the inverse option a great shortcut to the horror game’s dangerous facilities. If you’d like to do less running and take more risks, this optional teleportation device is just the thing you’re looking for. However, if safety is high on the priority list, best to get a normal Lethal Company teleporter instead.

If you’d like to know more about Lethal Company teleporters, including the difference between the normal one and the inverse teleporter, this guide will explain how it works.

Lethal Company teleporter vs. inverse teleporter explained

In horror game Lethal Company, you need to land your spaceship on mysterious planets and explore the local monster-ridden facilities. While new players always need to walk from the spaceship to the facilities and back again, eventually, you’ll be able to use a teleport system.

Beware that there are two types of teleporters in Lethal Company: the “normal” teleporter and the inverse teleporter. There’s an important difference between the two, as the normal teleporter transports the player back to the spaceship, while the inverse teleporter instantly drops the player inside a facility. The default teleporter is grey, while the inverse teleporter is bright yellow – you can see both of them in the picture above.

How to get a teleporter in Lethal Company

The only way to get a teleporter or inverse teleporter in Lethal Company is by buying them from the store. They’re quite pricey, so you’ll likely need to survive several days of scavenging before you’re able to buy one. Once you’ve got a large stack of credits, interact with the terminal on your spaceship and type the word “store”, then press enter. If you scroll down a bit, you’ll see the teleporter and inverse teleporter under “ship upgrades”, as shown in the picture. Here’s how much they cost using Lethal Company money:

Teleporter: 375 credits

Inverse teleporter: 425 credits

If you wish to proceed, type the name of the item you want (either “teleporter” or “inverse teleporter”) and press enter again. Type “confirm” to complete the purchase. You’ll see the teleporter behind you, along with an operating button on the nearby desk.

How to use the Lethal Company teleporter

Here’s how the Lethal Company teleporter works: if a player presses the red button on the desk, another player is teleported back to the ship. To select a player, make sure that player is the one being monitored on the screen, using the white button (see picture above). Of course, this means that you don’t have much use for a teleporter if you’re playing Lethal Company in solo mode, as there’s no one to operate the teleporter while you’re inside the facilities.

After teleporting a player, a ten-second timer starts to count down, after which the teleporter can be used again. While this provides a great way to save teammates, however, bear in mind that you’ll lose all items upon being teleported, including store-bought equipment, so it’s best to use teleportation as a last resort only.

How to use the Lethal Company inverse teleporter

As mentioned before, the Lethal Company inverse teleporter does the exact opposite of the normal teleporter: instead of teleporting a player back to safety, it teleports players from the spaceship directly into a facility. As the exact location is random, you never know where you’ll end up – it could be next to a Bracken, a giant Bunker Spider or any of the other Lethal Company enemies waiting to kill you.

If you’d like to take your chances with the inverse teleporter, press the yellow button on the desk and step inside the yellow teleporter device – this only works after you’ve landed on a planet. Unlike the normal teleporter, you don’t need another player to operate this device, but beware that if you teleport yourself in solo mode, you may end up in a locked room with no means to escape.

Given the high risk, it’s best to use the inverse teleporter alongside the normal one, so the teammate going through the inverse can be teleported back if they land in a dire spot. A tip: consider the inverse teleporter a fun addition to the game rather than a useful one; don’t expect to mess with this machine and walk away with more loot.

If you’re feeling lucky, enjoy your teleporters in Lethal Company! And if you want to know how to get more players in Lethal Company to help you survive then check that guide for all the details.