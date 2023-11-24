Lethal Company enemies and how to defeat them

Lethal Company monsters are extremely creepy and oftentimes highly lethal. Luckily for us, most enemies have a particular weakness, such as bad hearing or not being able to move when a player looks at them. Therefore, if you want to survive, you need to be able to identify every Lethal Company enemy and know these weaknesses.

From cute Spore Lizards to lethal Forest Keepers, this Lethal Company monster guide will help you understand every Lethal Company enemy you may encounter. And if you want to know how to get more players in Lethal Company to help you fight these creatures off, we can help you there. You'll need all the help you can if you want to make more Lethal Company money.

Passive Lethal Company monsters

Not every Lethal Company creature wants to kill you. In fact, the small swarms of crickets called Roaming Locusts and the bird-like Manticoils are completely harmless and won’t attack you if you come near them. Be careful around the other passive Lethal Company monsters though, as they will attack if you threaten them.

Spore Lizard

Spore Lizards, large reptiles with enormous mouths that spawn inside facilities, are likely to be among the first Lethal Company creatures you encounter. They will run away if they see a player and are therefore fairly harmless, but if you keep chasing them, they will unleash a pink mist to obscure your vision and try to bite you.

Hoarding Bug

Much like you and your fellow players, Hoarding Bugs like to scavenge Lethal Company facilities for loot. These small flying creatures with their big red eyes usually ignore players, unless they come too close or touch the Hoarding Bug’s item stash. Hoarding Bugs aren’t difficult to defeat though, especially if they’re alone.

Circuit Bees

The electric Circuit Bee swarms (not to be confused with Roaming Locust swarms) don’t bother Lethal Company players as long as they keep their distance… But here’s the thing; their hives will make you a lot of money. If you wish to steal a beehive, one player can try to distract the Circuit Bees while the other grabs the hive and runs back to the ship. The chances of success depend on the distance to your ship and your stamina, because if the Circuit Bees catch up with you, it’s probably game over.

Hostile Lethal Company monsters indoors

The following Lethal Company monsters are considered very dangerous and will always try to kill players if they notice them. These Lethal Company enemies are found in indoor facilities (never in the open air).

Snare Flea

Snare Fleas are the centipedes often found hanging on a facility’s ceiling. They’re difficult to spot, which is quite problematic as they’ll drop down and try to latch onto a player, slowly draining their health if successful. As long as another teammate is nearby, however, they shouldn’t give you too much trouble; whack them with a shovel or a stop sign, and they’ll fly off your teammate’s head. In solo mode, you can run outside to get rid of the Snare Flea.

Hygrodere

Hygrodere are slimy blue blobs that will deal damage if you touch them. Luckily for us, they move extremely slowly, so the damage is easy to avoid. Beware that the main danger comes from the Hygrodere’s ability to block pathways, thus potentially preventing your escape if something more dangerous is chasing you. The only workaround is to take an alternative route or jump over them.

Bunker Spider

The Lethal Company Bunker Spiders are usually waiting for a victim to come near their web, so watch out! Your movement speed is slowed if you get caught in a Bunker Spider’s web, so try to break it with a blunt tool if you need to pass through. Bunker Spiders may freeze if you surprise them, but think twice before starting a fight; these Lethal Company monsters deal a lot of damage and may chase you for quite a while.

Bracken

Appearing as nothing but a dark shadow and two bright eyes, Brackens are one of the creepiest Lethal Company monsters. They’ll try to sneak up behind players and kill them instantly, but if you manage to keep them at a distance, you might survive the encounter. The key to stopping a Bracken in its tracks is to throw quick glances at it – but do not stare! A glance will make them run away for a while, but staring will anger them. So, if you notice a Bracken stalking you, remember to keep throwing quick glances in its direction every now and then.

Thumper

Thumpers look like mangled upper bodies with shark heads. As they can’t hear anything, your priority is to avoid their sight. They’re very fast when running in a straight line, so try to turn as many corners as you can if you’re being chased by one. You might be able to kill a Thumper if they grab a teammate, but it’s better to avoid a fight against these Lethal Company monsters.

Coil-Head

The lanky doll-like Lethal Company monsters are called Coil-Heads. Although they can easily kill the unsuspecting player, they stop moving if you look at them directly, thus creating a way to escape: one teammate should keep their eyes on the Coil-Head while the others move, then either switch places or (if time is running out) sacrifice that one teammate and secure the loot.

Jester

The walking music box called the Jester will pick a single player to stalk. Initially, the Jester will follow the player around without attacking them. After a while, however, the Jester starts to frantically wind up its music box… As the music goes faster and faster, the Jester will reach its final stage; a gruesome skull will jump out of the box and the Jester will chase its target down, killing them instantly. There’s nothing you can do to stop this process except leave the facility as quickly as possible.

Ghost Girl

Let’s start with the bad news: if a Lethal Company Ghost Girl starts haunting you, it’s usually just a matter of time until you need to respawn. You’ll know she’s targeting you if your screen gets blurry and you hear laughter or heavy breathing. After a while, this “haunting phase” ends and a little girl in a red dress will start chasing you. She’s actually not that fast, so you may outrun her for quite some time, but she’ll never give up the chase – not even if you go outside the facility. Luckily, the Ghost Girl only stalks one target at a time, thus giving the rest of your crew a chance to gather the loot and escape.

Hostile Lethal Company monsters outdoors

You may encounter the following list of Lethal Company enemies in outdoor spaces, including every part of a planet that isn’t inside a facility.

Baboon Hawk

This Lethal Company monster appears as an ape with a hawk-like beak and wings that don’t seem to work. They start spawning in the afternoon, typically on the more difficult moons. Lonely Baboon Hawks are unlikely to attack players who keep their distance, but if you’re outnumbered, they’ll probably turn hostile. A good way to ward them off is therefore to stick together with your teammates.

Eyeless Dog

This Lethal Company monster may be called the Eyeless Dog, but it looks more like a small T-Rex with its large tail and sharp teeth. They can spawn outdoors after dark and are highly lethal, so always keep an eye out for them. Since Eyeless Dogs don’t have the best vision, try to stay very quiet when you spot one and run to safety as soon as it walks away. You may be able to defeat an Eyeless Dog if one player distracts it while the others shoot.

Forest Keeper

You’ll probably hear the gargantuan Forest Keepers before you see them due to their loud footsteps. These intimidating Lethal Company enemies have excellent eyesight, so try to hide if you spot one nearby. They can’t be defeated by players and they’ll instantly eat you if they manage to grab you, but they can’t reach inside the ship.

Earth Leviathan

If the ground starts shaking and you can see small puffs of dust around you, as shown in the picture, you’ll know that the Earth Leviathan is nearby. This enormous worm will target a player, chase them while underground, and swallow them from below if they’re not fast enough. Besides running as fast as you can, the only way to escape the Earth Leviathan is to enter the ship or go inside a facility.

And that’s every Lethal Company monster you may encounter. Let’s hope the next facility isn’t haunted by a Ghost Girl…