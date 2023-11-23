How to get more players in Lethal Company with the morecompany mod

Wondering how to get more players in your Lethal Company lobby? Or do you want to know how co-op mode works? This Lethal Company guide will explain how to increase the game’s player limit and join your friends in an eight-player lobby. If you don’t have a mod for more players yet, known as the Lethal Company ‘morecompany’ mod, we’ll show you how to install it with the help of the Thunderstore mod manager.

Let’s set you up with a Lethal Company mod for more players!

Lethal Company player limit and co-op mode

The maximum number of Lethal Company players is four players per server. You can increase the number of players by using a Thunderstore mod, which we’ll explain in more detail below. If the four-player limit is enough for you, however, here’s how to enter co-op mode in Lethal Company.

First, you need to choose between a LAN or an online connection upon starting the game. Unless you’re planning to play with friends on the same local network, it’s best to choose “online”. Next, either host a game or join an existing one. A host game can be public (allowing anyone to join) or friends-only. If you join a crew, you can filter by location; try a “nearby” lobby for the best connection.

How to get more players in Lethal Company

Don’t worry if you’re unhappy about the default four-player limit, as you can get a mod to add more players in Lethal Company. The mod is called ‘morecompany’ and is found in the Thunderstore mod database. The morecompany mod increases the maximum lobby size to a whopping 32 players, but keep in mind that the playability decreases if the server has more than eight players. The user interface accommodates up to eight players max, with the scavenging results screen having been enlarged to fit eight players and the spectating screen fitting more than four players.

How to get the Lethal Company morecompany mod

To install the Lethal Company ‘morecompany’ mod, visit the download page in the Thunderstore , but beware that you need to install the ‘BepInEx’ pack first. You’ll find a link to the ‘BepInEx’ plugin on the same page (see picture).

You may install the morecompany mod manually, which means you’ll need to extract the contents of the ‘BepInExPack’ to the game folder and then place ‘BepInEx/plugins/MoreCompany.dll’ in the ‘BepInEx/plugins’ folder, but it’s easier to use the Thunderstore mods manager instead. If you wish to go with the latter, simply install the mods manager and open the app, then search for the ‘BepInEx’ mod and morecompany mod and download both.

With both mods installed, you’re ready to start playing Lethal Company with more players, but make sure anyone wishing to join your morecompany server also has the mod installed. Enjoy your Lethal Company eight-player mod!