Looking for the best Lethal Company mods? With hundreds of Lethal Company mods to choose from, finding the best ones can be a challenge. To help you discover the Lethal Company mods 100% worth downloading, we’ve selected the ones that stand out for their brilliant gameplay enhancements, handy co-op improvements, or fun cosmetic additions.

Whether you’re looking to add more horrifying creatures or a handy mini-map, these are the best mods in Lethal Company.

How to get Lethal Company mods

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

First things first, you need to know how to install Lethal Company mods. If you want to keep the process simple, it’s best to download the Thunderstore mods manager app , which supports over 1800 Lethal Company mods at the moment of writing. Once you’ve installed the Thunderstore app, select Lethal Company and click ‘get mods’ in the upper left corner to see the full list.

If you want to install any of the best Lethal Company mods listed below, you can type the name into the Thunderstore search bar to find it. We’ll also provide a browser link, which typically contains more information about the mod as well as instructions for manual downloads. As most of these Lethal Company mods require support from ‘BepInExPack’ and ‘LC_API’, it’s a good idea to download those first.

Best Lethal Company mod for more players: MoreCompany and Biggerlobby

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

One of the best ways to enhance your experience is to play Lethal Company with more players. If your group of gaming buddies exceeds four players, you can use the MoreCompany or Biggerlobby mod to expand the lobby to an astonishing 50 players total. Beware that you may run into some issues if your lobby is pushing 50 – best to stick with eight players if you want a reliable run.

For more information on how to download these mods, take a look at our full Lethal Company MoreCompany and Biggerlobby mods guide.

Best Lethal Company mod for co-op: LateCompany

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Running a bit late for your Lethal Company run? No problem! Just tell your friends to start a game without you, and join whenever you like with the LateCompany mod , created by ‘anormaltwig’. This mod does exactly what it says: allow players to join a game that has already started. It’s a very simple adjustment, but absolutely one of the best Lethal Company mods to manage co-op gameplay.

Best Lethal Company mod for custom games: GameMaster

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

The GameMaster mod by GameMasterDevs is one of the best Lethal Company mods to get if you want to customize your game while playing. For example, you can spawn enemies, get infinite credits, delay the deadline, or enable night vision. All it takes is knowing the correct commands, which are listed on the Thunderstore mod page. Type them in the chat system following the ‘/’ prefix (such as ‘/nightvision’) and you’re good to go!

Best Lethal Company mod for FOV: FOV Adjust

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

You can’t adjust your field of view (FOV) in the default version of Lethal Company. Luckily, there’s this FOV Adjust mod by Rozebud to solve that issue. Thanks to two handy in-game commands, you can adjust your FOV as you play – simply type ‘fov’ in the chat bar followed by a number between 66 and 130, and press enter. On top of that, if you don’t like the visor partially blocking your view, type the ‘toggleVisor’ command to get rid of it. Who needs a helmet anyway?

Best Lethal Company mini map mod: Minimap

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

This Lethal Company mini-map mod , made by Tyzeron, offers invaluable information to players inside the facilities. It adds a mini-map at the top right of the screen, displaying enemies, players, loot, and more. By pressing F1, you can fully customize the mini-map while playing; toggling it on or off, adjusting the size, making enemies invisible on the map, etc.

What truly makes Minimap one of the best Lethal Company mods, however, is its ability to make the role of ‘monitor supervisor’ redundant. Perhaps you find it a bit boring to stay behind on the ship to help your teammates spot nearby turrets – thanks to Minimap, you no longer have to.

Best Lethal Company mod for better loot management: ShipLoot

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

While its purpose is very simple, the ShipLoot mod created by Tinyhoot is one of the best Lethal Company mods to improve your gameplay experience. If you want to calculate the value of the loot on your ship without this mod enabled, you’ll need to position yourself in such a way that all the loot is visible on your screen – or the item won’t be counted. Especially in the later stages of the game, when your ship is full of loot, incorrect values are a common occurrence. Thanks to the Lethal Company ShipLoot mod, all loot will be counted correctly, even if you can’t see every item.

Best Lethal Company flashlight mod: FlashlightToggle

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Without the amazing FlashlightToggle mod , you can’t toggle your flashlight on or off while holding another item, which is quite annoying and potentially dangerous – the less time spent without a weapon in your hand, the better. As you need to be careful not to drain the flashlight’s battery, being able to toggle it off at any time is a huge help, making FlashlightToggle one of the best Lethal Company mods to have.

Best Lethal Company mod for hardcore mode: Brutal Company Plus

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

As the name might have given away, the Brutal Company Plus mod by Nips is a hardcore Lethal Company mod, inspired by the original Brutal Company mod . It greatly increases the game’s difficulty level – which wasn’t exactly low to begin with – by adding random events and spawning a far higher number of unfriendly creatures inside the facilities. We don’t want to spoil anything as it’s far more fun to discover the random events on your own, but there might be some… mutations.

While the events are terrifying and hilarious enough to make Brutal Company Plus one of the best Lethal Company mods out there, it also comes with handy customization options to adjust deadlines, increase the starting credits, and toggle specific events on or off.

Best Lethal Company mod for better graphics: HDLethalCompany

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Vanilla Lethal Company shows pixels almost as large as its monsters. Well, perhaps that’s slightly exaggerated, but it does make it hard to read the monitor on the ship or enjoy the view outside. With the HDLethalCompany mod by Sligili installed, the game will look much, much better. While you don’t have to make any manual adjustments if you’re using the Thunderstore mods manager, you can open the mod file (BepInEx/config/HDLethalCompany.cfg) with a text editor and adjust the graphics according to your preference. Detailed instructions are found on the HDLethalCompany mod’s Thunderstore page.

Best Lethal Company mod for skins: More Suits

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Here’s the best Lethal Company mod for fashionable employees: the More Suits mod by x753 . Why wear the same old orange Lethal Company suit if you can swap it for a minion skin? Or a nice skeleton outfit? Or, for the Nintendo fans, perhaps a Mario or a Kirby suit? Even better; you can create your own custom suits by adding .png files to the ‘moresuits’ folder. Just don’t expect your flashy outfits to offer any protection against the local monsters.

Now that you know the best Lethal Company mods, enjoy your enhanced game!