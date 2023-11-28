How to disable or destroy Lethal Company turrets

Lethal Company turrets are a menace. After surviving countless monster attacks, you really don’t want to fall victim to the automatic turret blocking the corridor ahead, but how to disable them? As the game won’t tell you how to destroy turrets or how to pass them unharmed, this Lethal Company turrets guide may help you out.

Whether you’re running away from Lethal Company enemies or simply don’t wish to take another route, here’s how to pass or disable every Lethal Company turret on your path.

Lethal Company turrets explained

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Turrets are stationary weapons found inside facilities. Turrets will continuously scan their surroundings looking for players, and if they find one, they will open fire. Getting shot by a turret usually means instant death, so they’re just as dangerous as the monsters. Unfortunately, turrets don’t target monsters, so you can’t use them as a means to take out that stalking Bracken.

While easily visible near light sources, turrets are especially dangerous when they spawn in dark areas, as you may not see them before it’s too late. When a turret spots a player, it’ll make a distinct sound and activate an orange laser beam, so try to be on the lookout for that.

How to disable turrets in Lethal Company

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Luckily, it’s possible to disable turrets in Lethal Company, but it requires one player to stay behind on the spaceship and operate the monitoring screen (the machine shown in the picture). If another player comes close to a turret, the one on the spaceship can open the terminal, type “view monitor”, enter the code displayed next to the turret on the screen, and press enter to temporarily deactivate that turret.

Beware that the turret is only disabled for a short amount of time, so if the players inside the facility want to head back, the one on the ship needs to disable the turret again.

How to destroy turrets in Lethal Company or avoid them

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Sadly, you can’t destroy turrets in Lethal Company. If you try to smash them with a shovel or a stop sign, they’ll enter rage mode and blindly fire in a circle around them instead of taking damage. Since destroying turrets isn’t an option and you may not have a teammate to disable them, you can instead learn how to avoid turrets. Here are three ways to pass a Lethal Company turret safely:

Stay behind the turret so it doesn’t spot you. Turrets are always scanning their surroundings, but they do so rather slowly; as it can only see its line of sight (whatever is in front of the barrel), you can simply observe the turret to find out in which direction it’s turning, and then pass behind it. Follow the direction of the “rage” mode. As mentioned, a turret in rage mode will always fire in a circle towards the right, thus making it very predictable. You can approach a turret from behind and hit it on purpose to turn on rage mode, then follow the blasting barrel as it circles around. Sprint past the turret. This method doesn’t come highly recommended, but you may pull it off if the turret is inside a small corridor or room. When a turret sees you, you only have a very small amount of time before it starts blasting bullets, so make sure you start running immediately and don’t stop until you reach the next room.

Beware that you can’t avoid Lethal Company turrets by hiding behind grate floors and staircases! The only thing that can stop a turret’s bullets are solid walls, floors, and doors. Good luck!