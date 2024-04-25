How to get a gun in Stellar Blade

The Stellar Blade gun and ranged weapons are upgrades that are teased for a while before you get them, to the point that players might wonder if they've missed something, or if there's some way to get it all the quicker. Well… yes and no, though there's no way around the fact that Stellar Blade starts mentioning guns and ranged attacks long before you can actually obtain them. If you want to expedite the process, or at least understand what it is, here's how to get a gun and ranged weapons in Stellar Blade, so you can supplement your swordplay and bring a gun to a knife fight.

How to get ranged weapons and guns in Stellar Blade

(Image credit: Sony)

To get a gun in Stellar Blade, as well as other ranged weapons, players need to progress the main story to a certain point: to a quest called "Xion, the Last Remaining City". We won't spoil it, but at a point in this quest you'll be told to "Go to the Safehouse" so you can talk to Adam. When you get there, you'll be given an upgrade to your Drone that now allows it to double as a firearm, activated by holding L2 and pressing R2 to fire.

This is a free and permanent upgrade to your abilities, but it's not the end of it - from that point on, the Repair Console will also allow you to upgrade the Drone and add new fire options. Aside from the standard slugs, Eve can also equip the Drone with a charging laser, homing stinger missiles, shotgun shells, and more besides, including the Stellar Blade hacking tool.

(Image credit: Sony)

The important thing to keep in mind is that your gun's ammo is limited and will need regular replenishing, either through enemy ammo drops, purchases at vending machines, or through the occasional device specifically for replenishing ammunition. Use the gun sparingly, especially in tandem with certain skills and abilities that reveal weak points on enemies designed to be shot for massive damage.

