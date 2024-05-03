This RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal packs some monster specs for just $1,299

It’s not every day you come across a cheaper gaming laptop deal that doesn’t drop a single spec in its configuration. Discounts usually favor machines that falter in RAM, display quality, or processor - either by dropping you down to budget specs or picking out older components to keep that price competitive. This weekend’s offers at Dell feature a Dell G16 that bucks that trend.

The RTX 4070 configuration of the 2024 iteration is now down to $1,299.99 (was $1,899.99) at Dell’s direct site. That means you’re saving $600 on the full MSRP and still scoring yourself some incredible specs under the hood. If that upper mid-range graphics card wasn’t enough (this price range is usually reserved for RTX 4060 machines), you’re also netting an i9-13900HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a speedy 240Hz QHD+ display. Those are specs we’d usually expect to see far further up the price range.

For reference, the next cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal worth actually buying this weekend sits at $1,599.99. That’s on an MSI Stealth 16 device that kicks your processor down to an Intel i7-13620H and only offers a 144Hz FHD+ display. The offer from Best Buy does save you $250 altogether, but its value is nowhere near Dell’s right now. We’ve only ever seen that rig at $1,499.99 in the past as well.

You’ll find more information on this offer just below and plenty more of this week’s heaviest gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $600 - A $600 discount brings this RTX 4070 gaming laptop down to just $1,299.99. That’s a price point we rarely see for this kind of GPU anyway - let alone with 32GB RAM and an i9 processor at the helm. Specs: Intel i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You want a good amount of screen space

✅ You still want a portable device

✅ You play a mix of lighter and more demanding games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a full desktop replacement

❌ You only play lighter games Price Check: Amazon: $1,649.99

Should you buy the Dell G16?

At just $1,299.99 the Dell G16 is punching well above its price point this week. That makes it perfect for those initially on the hunt for a cheaper RTX 4060 rig - it’s the ideal upgrade this weekend. You’re getting a speedy display and the components to keep up with more demanding games under the hood as well. In fact, these specs put the humble G16 on par with some of the best gaming laptops on the market in terms of value for money.

This is Dell’s basic range, though, which means the chassis isn’t going to draw the same level of power out of those specs as something a bit beefier. An 18-incher like the Alienware M18 or Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 will be able to do much more with that GPU than the G16. However, if you’re just looking to play your favorites at 1440p high settings you’re not going to need much more than this. The G16 is bang up to date in its design, with a 16:10 display and a slimmer form factor than previous iterations. Plus, you’re dropping the annoying back shelf of older models with this 2024 release.

Unless you’re after a true RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 powerhouse to replace a full gaming PC setup, I’d recommend this gaming laptop deal to pretty much anyone on the hunt for a decently powered rig.

We’re also rounding up all the best Alienware laptops if you’re delving deeper into Dell’s catalog. Or, take a look at the best Razer laptops and the best Asus gaming laptops for more brand options.