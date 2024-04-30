How to get Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves throwing knives were added with the launch of Season 12 of SoT, a set of five knives that can be either used in combat or thrown at opponents, with the option of ammo retrieval if you miss. Throwing knives are a useful all-purpose weapon that suit a "jack of all trades" approach, and if you're inclined to play the game like a light-fingered rogue, here's how to get a throwing knife in Sea of Thieves - or several.

Where to find Sea of Thieves throwing knives

Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves are given to the player automatically, same as the pistol, blunderbuss and sniper rifle. This means that the moment you log in, you'll be able to go to the weapon chest on board your ship or the Armory outside certain Outpost stores, and find the Throwing Knives in there.

From that point on, just equip it into the weapon slot in the same way that you would any other weapon stored inside. There are several designs of knife for sale at weapon merchants if you want to change their appearance, though at time of writing these are all locked behind earning specific commendations.

How to use Throwing Knives

Throwing Knives in Sea of Thieves serve as a unique mix of melee and ranged weapons, and are more similar to the standard Cutlass than any of the firearms. With a Knife equipped, you have three options:

Melee (RT/R2)

(RT/R2) Charged melee attack (hold RT/R2)

(hold RT/R2) Throw knife (hold LT/L2 to aim and press RT/R2 to throw)

Knives that you throw can be retrieved by holding X/Square over them, though this doesn't seem to work if the knife hits a target (like a skeleton or a phantom). However, if you miss you can get it back. Players can hold up to five throwing knives on them at a time, and yes, using ammo boxes and ammo pouches refills your knife supply.

Basically, the throwing knife is like a little cutlass with the added ability to sling it at targets, with two major differences - the knife does slightly less damage in melee, which makes sense, and it can't be used to block enemy attacks. It's a serviceable jack-of-all-trades weapon, and a good pick if you're generally exploring and expect some PvE encounters without any clear idea of specifics. Of course, if you want something a little more lethal towards bosses and big enemies, the Sea of Thieves Double Barrel Pistol will oblige, added as part of the same update.

