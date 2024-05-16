GTA 6 officially launches fall 2025, dispelling rumors of a potential delay

Publisher Take-Two Interactive has announced that GTA 6 is set to launch in fall 2025. The game had previously just been confirmed for a vague '2025' release window.

As part of its latest financial report, Take-Two says, "Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

A Kotaku report from late last year suggested that the game had initially been targeted for launch in early 2025, though with development "falling behind" it might be delayed to late 2025 or even 2026. Assuming that report was accurate, it seems developer Rockstar has settled on a middle ground that still meets the 2025 window announced in the game's debut trailer.

Rockstar sleuths are pretty sure some more GTA 6 info could be revealed soon, and if the game's publisher is talking up the launch window right now, we certainly could be in store for more info drops. The Summer Game Fest schedule for 2024 is coming up very soon, though historically Rockstar has dodged big industry events for its reveals in favor of doing marketing on its own terms. If there's any game big enough to demand its own spotlight, it's certainly Grand Theft Auto.

In the last Take-Two financial report, CEO Strauss Zelnick said Rockstar is "seeking perfection" for GTA 6 and will release it when it's "optimized creatively."