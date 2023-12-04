The GTA 6 trailer is here a day early, confirming a 2025 release

Rockstar has shared the official GTA 6 trailer a day ahead of schedule after it leaked online.

The highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer leaked on Monday, and shortly thereafter the Twitter account that first shared it was suspended. And now, less than an hour after the leak was made public, Rockstar has published the full trailer on its official YouTube channel.

The trailer confirms GTA 6 is on track to release sometime in 2025, and we now know the official title to simply be Grand Theft Auto VI.

Getting into the actual footage, the GTA 6 trailer confirms that Rockstar is taking us back to the bustling streets and sun-kissed coastline of Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting of the series' revered 2002 entry. It also introduces us to the series' very first female protagonist, who shares a Bonnie-and-Clyde-type relationship with her yet unnamed male counterpart as they rip through the city on speedboat, motorcycle, and sports car committing all sorts of crime together.

The trailer showcases a variety of different environments, including the crowded beaches of Vice City, the surrounding wetlands, highways, night clubs, rooftop hangout spots, alligator-infested pools, and of course, jails. Naturally, with the last game in the series having released 10 years ago, this is the best GTA has ever looked, and it's not even close.

There's also a strong social media presence in the trailer, confirming a modern day setting and clearly appealing to the crowd of players who are likely to be flipping through videos on TikTok or Instagram during load screens.

