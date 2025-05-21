My favorite GTA 6 trailer is now this fan-made PS2 demake that uses San Andreas to show off just how far graphics have come in 21 years

Another new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has dropped, sort of. A fan has remade Rockstar's official second GTA 6 trailer in the style of a PS2-era GTA, and the nostalgia is off the charts.

It's pretty much a shot-for-shot remake of the trailer but in GTA: San Andreas' art style. My only complaint is that Jason isn't shirtless right at the start, he's wearing a vest. Boo. Boo I say.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 but it's PS2 - YouTube Watch On

The animations also aren't spot on, but they weren't back in the day, either. I remember CJ's fingers being permanently glued together and still thinking San Andreas was the peak of graphical realism at the time.

The best thing about this new fan-made demake is how well it showcases just how far graphics have come since 2004. Yep, San Andreas is 21, old enough to buy a beer now – do you feel old?

When you compare the two trailers side-by-side, it's incredible to see just how much movement there is in modern console games. Hair swishes around as people turn, booze sloshes around in bottles and glasses, and characters can actually touch each other without looking like they're about to clip through each other's models.

Unfortunately, GTA 6 is still a year away, because a delay was announced earlier this month. Now, what is maybe the most-anticipated game of all time is releasing May 26, 2026, instead of sometime later this year.

