My favorite GTA 6 trailer is now this fan-made PS2 demake that uses San Andreas to show off just how far graphics have come in 21 years
What a difference
Another new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has dropped, sort of. A fan has remade Rockstar's official second GTA 6 trailer in the style of a PS2-era GTA, and the nostalgia is off the charts.
It's pretty much a shot-for-shot remake of the trailer but in GTA: San Andreas' art style. My only complaint is that Jason isn't shirtless right at the start, he's wearing a vest. Boo. Boo I say.
The animations also aren't spot on, but they weren't back in the day, either. I remember CJ's fingers being permanently glued together and still thinking San Andreas was the peak of graphical realism at the time.
The best thing about this new fan-made demake is how well it showcases just how far graphics have come since 2004. Yep, San Andreas is 21, old enough to buy a beer now – do you feel old?
When you compare the two trailers side-by-side, it's incredible to see just how much movement there is in modern console games. Hair swishes around as people turn, booze sloshes around in bottles and glasses, and characters can actually touch each other without looking like they're about to clip through each other's models.
Unfortunately, GTA 6 is still a year away, because a delay was announced earlier this month. Now, what is maybe the most-anticipated game of all time is releasing May 26, 2026, instead of sometime later this year.
While you wait, check out all the upcoming video game release dates so you know what to play between now and next year.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.