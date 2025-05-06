It sure seems like Rockstar is still salty over that GTA 6 mega leak as trailer 2 opens with protagonist Jason "just fixing some leaks"

The new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer kicks off with a line that immediately confirms that massive leak from a couple years back is still weighing pretty heavily on Rockstar's mind.

In case you're just now reading about it, surprise! The GTA 6 trailer 2 dropped out of nowhere today just a few days after the game's delay to 2026 was announced. There's still no gameplay, sadly, but it is a very cool trailer that'll sure to take some of the sting out of having to wait another several months for the long, long-awaited sequel.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer begins with protagonist Jason Duval climbing down from a rooftop and telling a nearby character he's "just fixing some leaks." Obviously, there's no way to be 100% certain this is a reference to the September 2022 leak of 90+ videos and screens from the game, or the early release of the original trailer, but c'mon, it's the first line of dialogue in the trailer from one of the main protagonists. Rockstar is still salty.

I don't blame them either! Purely from a financial standpoint, Rockstar told a UK court in December 2023 that the leak cost them $5 million on top of "thousands of hours of staff time," and that's not even considering the mental and emotional toll something like that would have on hundreds of developers, marketing and PR people, and even fans who would've been hoping to experience the big reveal unspoiled.

Thankfully, the new trailer includes a whole lot more than a subtle reference to an old leak. First of all, it's so darn pretty one game dev said it "looks like a AAA game from the future," which I'd agree with.

We also finally know Jason and Lucia's full names, there's confirmation that a classic Vice City location is back and more obnoxiously American than ever, and there's even a mysterious, conspicuously PlayStation-looking console hidden in the background. Oh, and the cherry on top is the release of 85 beautiful new screenshots giving an in-depth tour of Vice City and the surrounding areas.

