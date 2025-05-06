"We got a PS6 tease before GTA 6": Everyone's making the same joke about this 5-second shot in Rockstar's new Grand Theft Auto trailer, which features a mysterious new console

GTA 6 's long-awaited second trailer is finally here , and fans are already scrutinizing it for details, quickly uncovering a mysterious games console that everyone is jokingly saying may have given us our first look at the PS6.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see protagonist Lucia come home to her partner, Jason, who's sprawled out on the couch watching TV. While the first thing that jumps out here is the trailer for Ammu-Nation, seemingly confirming the return of the series' recurring weapons store in some form, it's the white device next to the screen that's (literally) turning heads. You can take a look at the timestamp below.

While the console is definitely meant to look similar to a PS5, it's not quite the same. It looks a bit more slender, and also has a long blue light down the middle of it in addition to the power indicator lights the current console has. One could even argue that it looks like an evolution of Sony's current-gen device. You know, a bit like a PS6?

"PS6 leaked!!" one eagle-eyed fan proclaims on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the console on display. "We got a PS6 tease before GTA 6," jokes another , providing an unfortunate reminder of last week's big delay news .

Is this really what Sony's next-gen console will look like? Only time will tell, but who knows, this could end up being surprisingly accurate (even if it'd be a pure coincidence if so).

Elsewhere in GTA 6 trailer 2 , some fans are convinced that fan-favorite loser Phil Cassidy might be back in the new Vice City adventure. The theory isn't super straightforward, however, thanks to alternate timeline shenanigans, but that's probably not going to stop anyone from coming up with ways to make it work. Or maybe Phil is just related to this new character, who knows.

