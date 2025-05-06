"Grand Theft Auto 6 looks like a AAA game from the future": Game devs react to GTA 6 trailer 2, wowed by Rockstar's "incredible graphical fidelity"

Rockstar Games dropped its new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer out of the blue today, and fellow developers seem just as impressed by the upcoming open-world action gem as fans are.

The GTA 6 trailer 2 provides us with the first real look at the long-awaited game's story, its primary protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, as well as its other quirky characters.

Along with the glimpse the trailer gives of GTA 6's Florida-based setting and its inhabitants, it's impossible to ignore the stunning visuals and impressive movie-like quality of GTA 6's second trailer – for fans and devs alike, apparently.

Gotham Knights, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and Star Wars: Squadrons writer Mitch Dyer serves as proof, reacting to the new trailer in an online post.

"Grand Theft Auto VI looks like a AAA game from the future," admits the dev, linking to Rockstar's video. "Holy smokes." He's not alone in the industry in thinking so, either.

CD Projekt Red senior communication manager Pawel Burza seems to agree – as does his studio as a whole.

"There are these moments when the whole office goes silent to watch a masterpiece," writes Burza in his own post, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

The official Palworld account on Twitter looks to highlight Pocketpair's excitement, too. Responding to today's GTA 6 trailer, it simply declares that "gaming is saved."

Rockstar and series veterans feel similarly, with GTA creator Mike Dailly himself calling the environment "lovely, and things are moving much better."

Not all devs are on the same page, however. Ubisoft writer Rik Godwin shares his thoughts in a thread, "Minus the *incredible* graphical fidelity, that looked extremely rote." According to Godwin, the trailer's events come off as mechanical.

"I don't say this lightly," he explains, "but if you told an AI to make a GTA VI trailer this is what you'd get." He cites some of the characters' details, like Cal Hampton's, on Rockstar's site to back his opinion up.

"The protagonist's best friend is a conspiracy theorist according to the new GTA VI site. One of his outfits is a t-shirt emblazoned with 'Violence Is Good; Thanks Videogames.' Hmm x2."

Godwin does acknowledge that "two 2-minute trailers are obviously nowhere near enough to represent a product of this size," though, saying "I will Buy and Play this videogame." It's just that, after 12 years and Red Dead Redemption 2, he expected "something a little different."

There's no telling just yet how impressive GTA 6 truly will be, but one thing's for certain – come the new May 2026 release date, plenty of folks will be playing Rockstar's game.

