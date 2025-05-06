Liberty City lives on in spirit as GTA 6 reveals new protagonist Lucia is from GTA's New York

In case you didn't hear, a new GTA 6 trailer has been released, days after Rockstar announced that the game will be released next May . On top of that, Rockstar has revealed loads of extra details, including the fact that protagonist Lucia is from a very familiar location, Liberty City.

While the last trailer gave Lucia a lot of screentime, her partner in crime, Jason, was the star of this new GTA 6 trailer. But we got plenty of Lucia too, with us getting to see Jason pick her up from jail and dig into their romantic relationship being explored more.

However, as exciting and jam-packed as the trailer was, there was a ton more info released on Rockstar's website, including bios for GTA 6 characters including our protagonists and the supporting cast . One of these bios has turned some heads, with Lucia's page revealing that the new protagonist has moved to Vice City from none other than Liberty City.

Lucia's bio reads: "More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City – but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands."

For those unaware, Liberty City is the GTA universe's version of New York City, seen in the original game, GTA 3, Liberty City Stories, and, most recently, GTA 4 (as well as spinoffs like GTA Advance and the criminally overlooked Chinatown Wars).

Now, what does this actually mean for GTA 6? Probably nothing; Rockstar always hides sly references to other games within their titles, with the likes of GTA: The Lost and the Damned's Johnny and Ashley appearing in GTA 5.

However, if we want to put on the tinfoil hat and look at GTA 5 for inspiration, that game opens with a heist segment in Ludendorff, North Yankton, and considering we've seen Lucia in jail a few times, perhaps something she does in Liberty City could appear in a flashback during GTA 6. Even if not, perhaps the next GTA game will take place in Liberty City, but we'll need to wait for that to release in 20 years' time.

