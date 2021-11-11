GTA Vice City cheats for health, armor, weapons, and much more

GTA Vice City cheats are here to turn the sunny Miami-like islands into your personal playground, and give Tommy Vercetti a shortcut to the top of the criminal empire. With these Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats you can keep the cops off your back, stock up on the best weapons, and maintain your health and armor at peak levels, or you can cause absolute chaos by arming all of the pedestrians then sending them on a full-scale riot! There's a huge list of options here to play around with, so whatever you need assistance to achieve you'll find some GTA Vice City cheats to help you on your way.

How to use GTA Vice City cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Before you start tinkering around with any GTA Vice City cheats, you should ensure you've saved you progress and keep that file safe so you'll have a position to fall back on afterwards. There are two main reasons for doing this – firstly, some Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats have permanent effects that can't be undone, and they can end up breaking the game entirely to prevent you making further progress in the story. Secondly, if you're playing a more recent version of the game then you may not be able to earn any trophies or achievements while cheats are active, and you don't want to miss out on that shiny yet intangible rewards.

To activate any of the GTA Vice City cheats on consoles, you just need to enter the series of button presses on your pad, making sure that the game isn't paused and you're not in a cutscene when you do this. You should also consider that the buttons will still perform their usual actions while entering Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheats, so move to a quiet area first to make sure you don't accidentally attack a pedestrian or blow yourself up in the process. Things are much easier on PC as you simply need to type in the cheat phrase using your keyboard, and there are even bonus codes that aren't available on consoles.

All GTA Vice City cheats

GTA Vice City Player Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Full Health

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: aspirine

Restores you to full health, and fixes your vehicle if driving.

Full Armor

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: preciousprotection

Restores you to full armor.

Increase Wanted Level

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: youwonttakemealive

Adds two stars to your wanted level.

Remove Wanted Level

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC: leavemealone

Removes your wanted level.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Suicide

PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Xbox: Right, LB, Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB, LT

PC: icanttakeitanymore

Waste yourself and go direct to hospital, unless your initial health is very high.

Smoke A Cigarette

PC ONLY: certaindeath

Tommy sparks up a cigarette.

Tommy Has Thin Limbs

PC ONLY: programmer

Gives you thin arms and legs.

Tommy Has Thick Limbs

PC ONLY: deepfriedmarsbars

Gives you thick arms and legs.

GTA Vice City Weapon Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Receive Weapon Set 1

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: thugstools

Get the basic weapons set and ammo – Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, Molotov Cocktails, Pistol, Chrome Shotgun, Tec 9, Ruger, Sniper Rifle, and Flamethrower.

Receive Weapon Set 2

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

PC: professionaltools

Get the intermediate weapons set and ammo – Katana, Detonator Grenade, .357, Stubby Shotgun, Mac 10, M4, .308 Sniper, and Rocket Launcher.

Receive Weapon Set 3

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

PC: nuttertools

Get the advanced weapons set and ammo – Chainsaw, Grenades, .357, S.P.A.S. 12, MP5, M4, .308 Sniper, and Minigun.

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Exploding Vehicles

PlayStation: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT

PC: bigbang

All nearby vehicles blow up.

Road Rage

PlayStation: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Xbox: RB, B, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, RB, LB

PC: miamitraffic

All NPC vehicles become aggressive and try to ram you.

Traffic Lights Are Green

PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

Xbox: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

PC: greenlight

Flying Cars

PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, Down, LT, RT

PC: comeflywithme

Cars are able to take off and fly.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Flying Boats

PC ONLY: airship

Boats are able to take off and fly.

Amphibious Vehicles

PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB

PC: seaways

All vehicles can drive on water.

Invisible Vehicles

PlayStation: Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1

Xbox: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT

PC: wheelsareallineed

All vehicles are invisible except for their wheels.

Improved Handling

PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT

PC: gripiseverything

All vehicles have improved handling and grip.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Vehicle Tweaks

PlayStation: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square

Xbox: RT, A, Y, Right, RB, X, Up, Down, X

PC: loadsoflittlethings

All vehicles have improved handling and grip.

Black Cars

PlayStation: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Xbox: B, LB, Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B

PC: iwantitpaintedblack

All vehicles turn black.

Pink Cars

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, X

Xbox: B, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, Right, A

PC: ahairdresserscar

All vehicles turn pink.

GTA Vice City Vehicle Spawn Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Spawn Bloodring Banger 1

PlayStation: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Xbox: Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB

PC: gettherequickly

Spawns the first Bloodring Banger variant, a Glendale variant.

Spawn Bloodring Banger 2

PlayStation: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Xbox: Down, RT, B, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, Left, Left

PC: travelinstyle

Spawns the second Bloodring Banger variant, an Oceanic variant.

Spawn Caddy

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox: B, LT, Up, RT, LB, A, RT, LT, B, A

PC: betterthanwalking

Spawns the Caddy golf cart.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Spawn Hearse

PlayStation: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Xbox: Down, RB, Down, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, Left, Right

PC: thelastride

Spawns the Romero's Hearse.

Spawn Hotring Racer 1

PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox: RT, B, RB, Right, LT, LB, A, A, X, RT

PC: getthereamazinglyfast

Spawns the first Hotring Racer variant.

Spawn Hotring Racer 2

PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Xbox: RB, LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB

PC: getthereveryfastindeed

Spawns the second Hotring Racer variant.

Spawn Limo

PlayStation: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: RB, Up, LB, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

PC: rockandrollcar

Spawns the Love Fist limousine.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Spawn Sabre Turbo

PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Xbox: Right, LB, Down, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, B, Left

PC: gettherefast

Spawns the Sabre Turbo muscle car.

Spawn Tank

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB, RT, Y, B, Y

PC: panzer

Spawns the Rhino tank.

Spawn Trashmaster

PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

PC: rubbishcar

Spawns the Trashmaster refuse truck.

GTA Vice City Player Outfit Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Random Outfit

PlayStation: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Xbox: Right, Right, Left, Up, LT, LB, Left, Up, Down, Right

PC: stilllikedressingup

Changes you into a random set of clothes.

Candy Skin

PlayStation: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Xbox: B, RB, Down, RT, Left, Right, RT, LT, A, LB

PC: iwantbigtits

Changes you into Candy Suxxx.

Dick From Love Fist Skin

PlayStation: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Xbox: RT, LB, RB, LT, Right, RB, Left, A, X, LT

PC: weloveourdick

Changes you into Dick from Love Fist.

Hilary Skin

PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Xbox: RT, B, RB, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RB

PC: ilooklikehilarymysonisalawyer

Changes you into Hilary King.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Jezz From Love Fist Skin

PlayStation: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Xbox: Down, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A

PC: rockandrollman

Changes you into Jezz Torent from Love Fist.

Ken Skin

PlayStation: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Xbox: Right, LT, Up, LB, LT, Right, RT, LT, A, RT

PC: mysonisalawyer

Changes you into Ken Rosenberg.

Lance Skin

PlayStation: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Xbox: B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, LT

PC: looklikelance

Changes you into Lance Vance.

Mercedes Skin

PlayStation: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: RB, LT, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, B, Y

PC: foxylittlething

Changes you into Mercedes Cortez.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Phil Skin

PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Xbox: Right, RT, Up, RB, LT, Right, RT, LT, Right, B

PC: onearmedbandit

Changes you into Phil Cassidy.

Ricardo Skin

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Xbox: LT, LB, RT, RB, Down, LT, RB, LB

PC: cheatshavebeencracked

Changes you into Ricardo Diaz.

Sonny Skin

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Xbox: B, LT, B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, A, A

PC: idonthavethemoneysonny

Changes you into Sonny Forelli.

GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Ladies' Man

PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, A, LT, LT, RB, A, A, B, Y

PC: fannymagnet

You are followed by female pedestrians.

Pedestrian Passengers

PC ONLY: hopingirl

Nearby pedestrians will get into your car.

Armed Pedestrians

PlayStation: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Xbox: RB, RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

PC: ourgodgivenrighttobeararms

All pedestrians carry weapons.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Armed Female Pedestrians

PlayStation: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Xbox: Right, LT, B, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, LT, A

PC: chickswithguns

All female pedestrians carry weapons.

Hostile Pedestrians

PlayStation: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Xbox: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LB

PC: nobodylikesme

Pedestrians will attack you – this cannot be cancelled.

Pedestrian Riot

PlayStation: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Xbox: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RB, RT, LB, LT

PC: fightfightfight

Pedestrians will attack you and each other – this cannot be cancelled.

GTA Vice City World Cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Decrease Game Speed

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT

PC: booooooring

Reduces the game speed by half, down to x0.25 speed with multiple entries.

Increase Game Speed

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X

PC: onspeed

Increases the game speed by two, up to x4 speed with multiple entries.

Increase Clock Speed

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y

PC: lifeispassingmeby

Makes the in-game clock run faster.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Sunny Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down

PC: alovelyday

Makes the weather sunny.

Lightly Cloudy Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y

PC: apleasantday

Makes the weather lightly cloudy.

Overcast Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, X

PC: abitdrieg

Makes the weather overcast.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Stormy Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, B

PC: catsanddogs

Makes the weather stormy.

Foggy Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A

PC: cantseeathing

Makes the weather foggy.

Show Media Level

PlayStation: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Xbox: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y

PC: chasestat

Displays your media level when the previous level is beaten.