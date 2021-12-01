GTA Vice City rampages locations to take out your enemies

GTA Vice City rampages provide both a challenge and an opportunity to let off steam, as you battle with waves of gang members or destroy a certain number of vehicles within the time limit. There are 35 Grand Theft Auto Vice City rampages in total, and they can often take a toll on your health and armor – if you complete the Pizza Boy level 10 and Vigilante level 12 side missions first, you'll unlock 150 maximum health and armor to make things considerably easier. If you're ready to start causing chaos, then we've got all of the GTA Vice City rampages locations right here.

GTA Vice City Rampages locations

Click to expand map to full size. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The 35 GTA Vice City rampages located throughout the islands typically require you to kill gang members or destroy vehicles. Some of these challenges can be tricky; it's recommended you attempt each one with full health and armor, just to be on the safe side. Finishing all 35 nets you a small amount of cash and a 1% chunk of the 100% completion rating.

Note that when you begin a rampage, you cannot pick up or buy new weapons so can only use what you've been supplied with. Each rampage has a time limit in which the appropriate challenge must be completed.

GTA Vice City Rampage 1

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On top of the southwestern wooden dock.

GTA Vice City Rampage 2

To the east of the sidewalk leading to Ocean Beach.

GTA Vice City Rampage 3

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

South end of Ocean Beach.

GTA Vice City Rampage 4

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On a ledge next to the parking garage.

GTA Vice City Rampage 5

In the southern area of the apartments.

GTA Vice City Rampage 6

In the fence near the large pink building.

GTA Vice City Rampage 7

Near The Ocean View Medical Foundation.

GTA Vice City Rampage 8

On top of the shopping mall’s parking garage near Ocean Beach.

GTA Vice City Rampage 9

The front steps of the pink hotel.

GTA Vice City Rampage 10

Near a house on the western side of Starfish Island.

GTA Vice City Rampage 11

Along the southeastern side of the hotel near the Washington Beach.

GTA Vice City Rampage 12

On the top of the diving board at the same hotel.

GTA Vice City Rampage 13

At the end of the peninsula near Leaf Links.

GTA Vice City Rampage 14

On the small dock near the bridge leading to Leaf Links.

GTA Vice City Rampage 15

Just outside the eastern entrance to the North Point Mall.

GTA Vice City Rampage 16

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Inside the North Point Mall, western side, second floor.

GTA Vice City Rampage 17

Along the beach by the building just east of the mall.

GTA Vice City Rampage 18

Behind the building on the northwest side of the island.

