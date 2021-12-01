GTA San Andreas girlfriends and how to go on the perfect date

GTA San Andreas girlfriends are various female characters you can meet during the game and develop relationships with, to unlock vehicles, outfits, and other benefits to make your virtual life easier. The Grand Theft Auto San Andreas girlfriends were a source of great controversy when the game originally launched, as cut content of CJ being invited in for "some coffee" to initiate a sex minigame was reinstated using the infamous Hot Coffee mod, leading to the ESRB rating increasing from Mature to Adults Only and calls for the game to be banned entirely. Rockstar was able to resolve this issue with patches to remove the content completely, though there are still plenty of references to CJ having "coffee" with girlfriends once their relationship level is high enough.

Dating GTA San Andreas girlfriends does not count towards 100% completion, so other than the interactions required to progress the story you don't actually need to engage in these relationships, however some do provide useful rewards for progression. When your relationship level gets to between 35-50% a vehicle reward is received, while reaching 100% will earn you a new outfit, and other benefits such as free vehicle repairs or not losing your weapons when wasted or busted can also be conferred depending on your girlfriend's profession.

Some Grand Theft Auto San Andreas girlfriends have particular preferences for how CJ looks, though these can mainly be overruled if you've collected all of the GTA San Andreas oysters already, and they also have certain requirements for experiencing a good date, whether you're going dancing, driving, or dining out with them. If you want to know where to find them, how to gain their favor, and what rewards you'll receive for taking your relationship to the next level, then here's all of the information on the GTA San Andreas girlfriends.

GTA 3 cheats | GTA 3 hidden packages | GTA 3 Espresso 2 Go | GTA 3 Silence The Sneak | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA Vice City hidden packages | GTA Vice City rampages | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA San Andreas tags | GTA San Andreas snapshots | GTA San Andreas horseshoes

GTA San Andreas Girlfriends:

GTA San Andreas Girlfriend Denise Robinson

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll meet Denise Robinson fairly early in the story during the 'Burning Desire' mission, after which you can collect her from her home in Ganton, Los Santos between 16:00 and 06:00.

While out with Denise she may suggest an alternative date to do a drive-by shooting on other gangs, and allowing her to shoot at gang members will increase her happiness. Be careful not to try and shoot out of her side of the car, or you'll hit her instead and end the date.

CJ Appearance Preference: No preference.

Good Date Requirements:

Dancing: Alhambra club in Idlewood, Los Santos.

Driving: Around Ganton and Idlewood, no preference for speed.

Food: Cluckin' Bell, Ten Green Bottles, or Well Stacked Pizza Co.

Bad Date Requirements:

Dancing: No preference.

Driving: Around rich areas of the city or rural areas.

Food: Diners.

Coffee: Denise will offer CJ coffee when their relationship reaches around 40%.

Vehicle Reward: Hustler.

Outfit Reward: Pimp Suit.

Additional Benefits: None.

GTA San Andreas Girlfriend Millie Perkins

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You're introduced to Millie Perkins later in the story during the 'Key To Her Heart' mission, then can meet her at her home in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas between 12:00 and 22:00. It is possible to kill Millie on your first date to speed up getting the required keycard from her, but as you'll then lose her as a girlfriend we don't recommend doing that.

If you arrive wearing the Gimp Suit, you'll skip straight to a special date where you immediately head inside Millie's house for some "kinky stuff" and an immediate relationship boost.

CJ Appearance Preference: No preference.

Good Date Requirements:

Dancing: Club east of The Camel's Toe Casino, Las Venturas.

Driving: Around Prickle Pine, at average speed.

Food: Bars or Restaurants.

Bad Date Requirements:

Dancing: No preference.

Driving: No preference.

Food: No preference.

Coffee: Millie will offer CJ coffee when their relationship gets to around 40%.

Vehicle Reward: Club.

Outfit Reward: None.

Additional Benefits: None (other than access to the keycard).

GTA San Andreas Girlfriend Helena Wankstein

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll initially encounter Helena Wankstein at the Ammu-Nation firing range in Blueberry, Red County after 'The Green Sabre' mission, before she appears at her farm at Flint Range, Flint County from 08:00 to 12:00 and 14:00 to 02:00.

CJ Appearance Preference: Low muscle, low fat, high sex appeal.

Good Date Requirements:

Dancing: Alhambra club in Idlewood, Los Santos or Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro.

Driving: Around rural areas and fancy parts of town, at slow speed.

Food: Restaurants.

Bad Date Requirements:

Dancing: No preference.

Driving: No preference.

Food: No preference.

Coffee: Helena won't offer CJ coffee until their relationship reaches 70%.

Vehicle Reward: Bandito and Sadler.

Outfit Reward: Rural Clothes.

Additional Benefits: Access to a chainsaw, flamethrower, Molotov Cocktails, and a pistol in her tool shed.

GTA San Andreas Girlfriend Katie Zhan

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You can first meet Katie Zhan at the corner of the Avispa Country Club near the Cobra Marital Arts Gym in Garcia, San Fierro, after which she'll move to her home in Juniper Hollow, San Fierro between 12:00 and 00:00.

CJ Appearance Preference: High muscle, high sex appeal.

Good Date Requirements:

Dancing: Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro.

Driving: Around shoreline areas like Bayside, or Chinatown, at average speed.

Food: Diners.

Bad Date Requirements:

Dancing: No preference.

Driving: Fast speed.

Food: Restaurants.

Coffee: Katie will offer CJ coffee when their relationship reaches a little over 50%.

Vehicle Reward: Romero.

Outfit Reward: Medic Uniform.

Additional Benefits: Free hospital treatment and you don't lose your weapons after being wasted.

GTA San Andreas Girlfriend Michelle Cannes

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The first time you see Michelle Cannes is at the driving school in Doherty, San Fierro, before she moves on to her garage in Downtown San Fierro between the hours of 00:00 and 12:00.

It's possible to have a special date with Michelle where she wants to drive the car, and if you're already in a vehicle you'll automatically move to the passenger seat. As long as you don't exit the car during the time she's driving around San Fierro, the date will be successful.

CJ Appearance Preference: High fat, high sex appeal.

Good Date Requirements:

Dancing: Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro.

Driving: Around Doherty and Garcia, at fast speed.

Food: Bars.

Bad Date Requirements:

Dancing: No preference.

Driving: Around Queens and Chinatown.

Food: No preference.

Coffee: Michelle will offer CJ coffee when their relationship gets to around 40%.

Vehicle Reward: Monster.

Outfit Reward: Racing suit.

Additional Benefits: Michelle's Auto Repair can be used for free, which functions as a Pay 'n' Spray.

GTA San Andreas Girlfriend Barbara Schternvart

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll initially meet Barbara Schternvart outside the El Quebrados Sheriff's Station in the Tierra Robada region, where she'll also appear for dates between 00:00 and 06:00, and occasionally between 14:00 and 20:00.

CJ Appearance Preference: High fat, unless sex appeal is maxed.

Good Date Requirements:

Dancing: Club east of The Camel's Toe Casino, Las Venturas.

Driving: Around El Quebrados, at average speed.

Food: Diners.

Bad Date Requirements:

Dancing: Gaydar Station in Queens, San Fierro.

Driving: Around Queens.

Food: No preference.

Coffee: Barbara will offer CJ coffee when their relationship gets up to 60%.

Vehicle Reward: Ranger.

Outfit Reward: Police Uniform.

Additional Benefits: You won't lose your weapons or armor after getting busted.