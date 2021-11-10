GTA San Andreas Oysters are one of several collectibles spread around the world, and are mainly found lurking under bridges or on the ocean bed unless they've managed to sneak their way into one of the neighborhood swimming pools. Finding all of these Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Oysters isn't just a box-ticking exercise though, as they also increase CJ's Lung Capacity and Sex Appeal – presumably you're gathering up the pearls from these marine molluscs while doing all of that swimming! Being underwater makes them particularly hard to spot, which is why we've got all 50 of the GTA San Andreas Oysters locations in this guide to help you complete your collection.

GTA San Andreas Oysters locations

As you can see from the map above, there are a total of 50 GTA San Andreas Oysters dotted around the expansive map, and as you'd expect they're all in underwater locations. This means you'll need to swim down below the surface to retrieve them, so keep an eye on your oxygen level – especially early on before you increase your lung capacity.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 1

Oyster 1: Under the western side of the ship just north of San Fierro.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 2

Oyster 2: Under the southern end of the bridge in north San Fierro.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 3

Oyster 3: Under the northern end of the same bridge.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 4

Oyster 4: Under the water, just past the beach.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 5

Oyster 5: Under the water closest to the road.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 6

Oyster 6: Under the western section of the ship northeast of San Fierro.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 7

Oyster 7: Under the middle of the Garver Bridge.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 8

Oyster 8: Center of the inlet.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 9

Oyster 9: In the boathouse.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 10

Oyster 10: In the inlet, just past the bridge.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 11

Oyster 11: On the north side of the dam.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 12

Oyster 12: Under the bridge above the inlet.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 13

Oyster 13: Just past the dock in the northern section of the large inlet.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 14

Oyster 14: Off the northern coast.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 15

Oyster 15: In the northeastern corner of the map, beneath a boat.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 16

Oyster 16: In the heart-shaped swimming pool.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 17

Oyster 17: In the fountain outside of The Visage.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 18

Oyster 18: In the water outside of the Pirates In Men's Pants resort.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 19

Oyster 19: In the swimming pool.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 20

Oyster 20: In the moat outside of Come-A-Lot.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 21

Oyster 21: Under the eastern bridge connecting Las Venturas to Los Santos.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 22

Oyster 22: Under the smaller of the two bridges in this location.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 23

Oyster 23: Under the dock at Fisher's Lagoon.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 24

Oyster 24: Under the central wooden bridge in Red County.

GTA San Andreas Oyster 25

Oyster 25: Under the western bridge spanning the river.

