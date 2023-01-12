Where to find the GTA Online Gun Van

The GTA Online Gun Van is a new addition to the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County, offering a mobile weapon shop for enterprising criminals who don't want to stroll into their local Ammu-Nation store. However, the main reason to visit this travelling salesman is that they can stock GTA Online new weapons that are either exclusive to them, or at the very least difficult to get hold of elsewhere. If you want to expand your arsenal in GTA Online then this is the guy that you need to go and see, but that isn't as easy as it sounds due to their location being randomized on a regular basis, so here's what you need to know about where to find the Gun Van in GTA Online.

Where is the GTA Online Gun Van

At the time of writing on January 12, the GTA Online Gun Van location is at Palmer-Taylor Power Station, on the east side of the island and to the northeast of Los Santos. A Gun Van icon will appear on your map to confirm where it's parked, but only when you're in proximity of its current location.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Gun Van location will change regularly, randomized between 30 different set positions in a similar way to Red Dead Online Madam Nazar. We already know what these locations will be (thanks GTA Series Videos (opens in new tab)) and you can see them all on the map below, so if you need the Gun Van but aren't sure where it's currently based then work through these markers until it spawns.

(click to expand map) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

How to use the GTA Online Gun Van

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you've located the GTA Online Gun Van, approach it and the back doors will pop open, allowing you to interact with the vendor sitting inside and see what wares they have for offer. These are categorized into Weapons, Throwables, and Body Armor, so have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy – you may even find some exclusive items that you can't purchase from Ammu-Nation or anywhere else. There are also the usual ammo, attachments, and tints for sale to stock up or customize any of your weapons.