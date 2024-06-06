GTA Online Bounty Hunting brings bail bonds to Los Santos

GTA Online Bounty Hunting is one of the main headline features recently announced, that will be launching as part of the forthcoming summer update. Players will get the opportunity to team up with Maude Eccles once again, and establish a bail enforcement and bounty hunting business to capture high-value targets currently on the run across Los Santos and Blaine County. If you're looking for work on the right side of the law for a change, then here's everything we know so far about Bounty Hunting in GTA Online.

When is Bounty Hunting coming to GTA Online?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Bounty Hunting is coming to GTA Online as part of the recently announced summer update. Although we don't have an official release date for this yet, the announcement says that players will be able to use new features "and much more later this month", so the update should be out by the end of June. As these big changes usually drop on a Tuesday, I predict that the summer update will launch with Bounty Hunting and plenty more on Tuesday June 25, 2024 – though I will of course update this guide once an official announcement is made.

How will GTA Online Bounty Hunting work?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the moment, details about GTA Online Bounty Hunting are thin on the ground, as all we know is that we'll be teaming up with Maude Eccles in a new bail enforcement and bounty hunting business. However, this won't be the first time that bounty hunting has been available in Los Santos and Blaine County, as it briefly featured in the challenge to get the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online. That started with a message from Maude giving you the rough location of the target and a mugshot to identify who you were looking for.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Receiving that message marked a circle on your map, indicating the area that you needed to search for the Bounty Target. By heading there and then looking around that location in conjunction with the mugshot Maude sent over, you could identify the perp you were pursuing.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

By confronting and aiming a weapon at them, or by hurting them a little, you could subdue the Bounty Hunting target and get them to surrender. At that point they'd follow you around and get in your vehicle, so you could take them back to Maude's trailer and claim your reward. Of course, you could also just kill them, but then your reward would be much less than for bringing them in alive.

It's likely that the new GTA Online Bounty Hunting business will follow a similar process to the one laid out above, but I'll have a full breakdown on how it all works when more information is released.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.