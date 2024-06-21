When is the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update out?

If you're wondering when the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update is out, then the good news is that you don't have long to wait for it, as it's launching very soon. While some of the previous summer updates we've received have felt a bit lacklustre in comparison to their winter counterparts, this one is already striking a chord with players by bringing a much-requested feature to GTA Online. Although the addition of Bounty Hunting is the headline for this content drop, it's far from the only change to be included, so here's everything you need to know about the Bottom Dollar Bounties update in GTA Online.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update has a confirmed launch date of Tuesday June 25, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC. The regular weekly updates are usually run at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST, so you should expect some downtime from the servers around that point along with a decent sized patch to install with the fresh content.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As the Bottom Dollar Bounties title of this update suggests, the biggest inclusion is the addition of a new GTA Online Bounty Hunting business. This will see you working with Maude Eccles and her daughter Jenette as a bail enforcement agent, claiming bounties by tracking down and capturing rogue criminals then bringing them in.

In a similar vein to those Bounty Hunting assignments, the Bottom Dollar Bounties update will also team you up with LSPD Officer Vincent Effenburger once again, to complete off-the-books Dispatch Work and deliver justice on the streets of Southern San Andreas.

Finally, there will be new Drift and Drag Races in the Rockstar Creator, at least eight GTA Online new cars including the Overflod Pipistrello supercar and a number of fresh Law Enforcement Vehicles, overall quality of life improvements, and more still to be announced. There will be plenty to check out, once the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update goes live on June 25.

