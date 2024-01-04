GTA Online animal locations for the LS Tourist Board

GTA Online animal locations have now become a lot more important, thanks to the launch of the Shoot Animals Photography daily collectibles on behalf of the LS Tourist Board. These require you to take a photo of three different animals each day, submitting each one to tick that creature off your checklist, and you also need to do this at least once to unlock the Declasse Park Ranger vehicle for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry. Animals arrived in Los Santos and Blaine County as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update, though they are exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series so only players on those formats can take on the associated challenges. If you want to find animals in GTA Online to complete Shoot Animals Photography challenges, then here's where you need to look.

GTA Online animal locations map

I have found success looking for animals in GTA Online at the marked locations:

Boar Border Collie Cat Chicken-Hawk Cormorant Cow Coyote Crow Deer Hen Husky Mountain Lion Pig Poodle Pug Rabbit Retriever Rottweiler Seagull West Highland Terrier

These correspond with the locations used in the GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge during the single player story, and that separate guide contains more specifics about exactly where you can find each animal if you're struggling.

For some more general guidance, you're most likely to find domesticated animals around the city or suburbs, with dogs tending to be in back yards or walked down the streets. If you own an Agency business then you'll often find Chop in Franklin's office, to tick off a Rottweiler requirement. When tracking wild animals, try to keep your distance and use the zoom on your camera, otherwise you risk scaring them off or being attacked. If necessary, leave an area completely then return to improve the chances of the right animal spawning.

How to complete Shoot Animals photography assignments for the LS Tourist Board

Each day, there are three GTA Online animals that the LS Tourist Board want you to photograph, and only those will count towards the Shoot Animals Photography Daily Collectibles that can now be found through the Interaction Menu. To find out which animals they require, you can travel all the way to the physical LS Tourist Board marked towards the northwest corner your map and interact with it, but it's much easier to hover over the icon on the map then follow the Contact prompt which appears, which will then generate an email containing a checklist of the three animals you need to photograph.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you've visited one of the GTA Online animal locations and spotted your target, quickly activate the Snapmatic app on your phone (press up on the d-pad twice in a row to go straight to it) then point it at the animal and take a photo. If you've successfully captured a wanted creature then the option to Send to LS Tourist Board will appear, and by following the prompt you'll submit your image and tick that animal off your daily list.

