How to complete GTA Online Pizza This delivery missions

GTA Online Pizza This delivery is another side hustle you can take on around Los Santos, driving pizzas across the city on behalf of that restaurant chain. Things have moved on since the days of flinging pizzas at pedestrians drive-by style in Vice City, so you'll now have to plot a route to five separate houses and make sure you deliver the takeaway food to each of their doors before it gets cold. If you want to know more about it, here's how to start Pizza This deliveries in GTA Online and the rewards you'll receive for completing them.

How to start GTA Online Pizza This delivery

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To start GTA Online Pizza This delivery, you need to visit one of the three Pizza This... restaurants highlighted on the map above then approach the marker by the entrance and follow the prompt to begin deliveries. This will then spawn you onto a Pegassi Pizza Boy motorcycle, where a Heat timer starts counting down over 10 minutes and if you to deliver all five pizzas within that time then you'll receive a Hot and Fresh bonus.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Unlike the pizza deliveries in some previous GTA games, there's no drive-by tossing of food at pedestrians here, so instead you'll need to stop your scooter near to each delivery marker then proceed on foot to ring the doorbell and hand the pizza to the resident. When you first set off from the restaurant, it's best to pull up the map and work out a rough route through all five stops, then place a waypoint for each one in turn that you can follow for an efficient series of deliveries. Do this, and you should have absolutely no problem finishing the task with plenty still remaining on the Heat timer.

GTA Online Pizza This delivery rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

During GTA Online Pizza This delivery missions, you'll receive $2,000 and 500 RP for each pizza you deliver, plus a $250-500 tip for each pizza delivered within the 10 minute Heat timer. Deliver all five pizzas within that time to receive an additional $10,000 Hot and Fresh bonus, and the first time you do that you'll also unlock the trade price for the Pegassi Pizza Boy motorcycle, reducing it from $195,000 to $146,250 through Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Deliver 50 pizzas in total to unlock the Pizza This... Outfit, and if the community delivers a total of 10 million pizzas then everyone will receive the Pizza This... Tee.

The three Pizza This... restaurants can each be activated separately for a set of five pizzas to deliver, and have an individual 48 minute (one in-game day) cooldown before you can trigger their delivery mission again. During that time their icon will disappear from the map, so you'll be able to see them again when they're available to be activated once more.

