Where to find GTA Online LS Tags posters to spray paint

GTA Online LS Tags posters are a new daily collectible that has begun appearing around Los Santos and Blaine County, which you tick off by spray painting graffiti across them. Making your mark on these billboards can be a particularly lucrative pastime, as there's a potential $100,000 per day up for grabs if you modify all five of them, and you can also unlock a special outfit by completing this feat for the first time. For more details on where to find LS Tags posters in GTA Online and the rewards available for defacing them, read on.

If you're checking out new additions then make sure you also complete some fresh GTA Online Pizza This delivery missions.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are five LS Tags posters in GTA Online that appear each day and they can appear anywhere on the map, right across Southern San Andreas, which means there's a huge area to search if you're going about this manually as there's no way to track their locations within the game. While you could travel around looking out for large billboards on ground level walls, such as the one pictured above, you're much better off visiting the GTAWeb.eu map site which will be updated daily with the latest locations to visit.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Note that when you find your first GTA Online LS Tags poster, you won't be able to interact with it until you've searched nearby to locate a can of spray paint. This won't be far away, and your pad should vibrate as you get close – once you've collected the spray can you can use it for the rest of the LS Tags you visit.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are five GTA Online LS Tags collectibles available per day, and for each one you spray you'll receive $15,000 plus 500 RP. Spray all five posters on the same day to get an additional $25,000 bonus, making your potential daily earnings from this a cool $100,000 – and the first time you collect all five you'll also unlock The Street Artist Outfit (pictured above) which can be accessed from any clothing store, or the wardrobes in your properties.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.