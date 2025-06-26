How to complete GTA Online Safeguard deliveries

Making GTA Online Safeguard deliveries allows you to turn the tables on the security trucks you've previously been robbing, by instead jumping behind the wheel in order to bring some high-value goods to their intended destination. Of course, it won't be plain sailing to make these runs, so unlike the GTA Online QuickiePharm deliveries that are against the clock you'll instead be fighting off hostiles while protecting your precious cargo from damage. To get you started, here's how to complete Safeguard deliveries in GTA Online and details of the rewards you can unlock by doing so.

Make sure you also check out how to start the GTA Online Money Fronts update and buy the car wash to launch your money laundering operation.

How to start Safeguard deliveries in GTA Online (Image: © Rockstar Games) To start Safeguard deliveries in GTA Online, you need to make your way to either of the Bobcat Security or Gruppe Sechs depots, which have now been added to your map. Bobcat Security is down in Terminal to the southeast corner of Los Santos, while Gruppe Sechs is found in the center of the city at Pillbox Hill. Approach the marker by the entrance and then tap right on the d-pad to start transporting high-value goods for them.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once the Safeguard delivery in GTA Online has been initiated, you'll spawn in a Security Stockade and be given a destination to transport your valuable cargo to. There's no time limit for this, but in the bottom right corner of the screen is the payment value for the delivery, which will decrease if the cargo gets damaged. At some point on your journey you'll be notified that hostiles are incoming, and as you're unlikely to outrun them in this heavy truck you should use your drive-by shooting skills to take out the drivers or disable the vehicles so you can escape them to reach your destination.

GTA Online Safeguard deliveries rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As well as the cash you'll receive for making successful deliveries, there are several bonus GTA Online Safeguard deliveries rewards that you can earn. After completing your first delivery for Bobcat Security you'll unlock the trade price for the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade at Warstock Cache & Carry, reducing the cost from $2,440,500 to $1,830,375 for a solid saving on one of the GTA Online new cars that arrived with the Money Fronts update. Completing a total of five deliveries for either company will also unlock a new outfit for your wardrobe:

Five Bobcat Security deliveries: The Bobcat Security Driver outfit

Five Gruppe Sechs deliveries: The Defender outfit

