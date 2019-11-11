GTA Online Peyote Plants: How to turn into an animal and cause absolute mayhem online

There's always been ways and means to cause chaos in the online world of San Andreas, but with the recent addition of GTA Online peyote plants there is now even more mayhem to be had. If you're already familiar with the GTA 5 peyote plant locations then you'll know what to expect, but if not then let us fill you in. There are an array of these small hallucinogenic cacti hidden around Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA Online, and when you eat them you'll find yourself transformed into one of a variety of animals.

Interestingly, not only can you use that animal's abilities to run amok and hound the innocent NPCs you encounter, but all the other players in your session can also see you in your animal form and interact accordingly. When we turned into a deer, our reign of terror was only ended when we were knocked down by a fellow player's car before they finished us off with a drive-by. Read on, and we'll show you where to find all of the GTA Online peyote plant locations.

GTA Online Peyote Plant locations

(click to expand map to full size) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are a total of 76 GTA Online peyote plant locations, spread across San Andreas and the surrounding ocean, which we've marked on the above map – you can click on it to view a larger version. Approach any of the areas shown on the map, and you'll feel your pad start to vibrate while you hear the sound of the animal that the peyote plant will turn you in to.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Follow the vibrations getting stronger until you discover the GTA Online peyote plant, which looks like a small green puck with some white flowers on top. When you're close enough, press right on the d-pad to begin your transformation into animal form. Each creature has its own controls, so pay attention to the tip that appears in the top left corner so you know how to use your capabilities. The hallucination will continue until your animal is killed, or you press right on the d-pad to quit. Now get out there, chomp down those peyote plants, and start causing some mayhem!

