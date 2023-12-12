How to run the GTA Online Salvage Yard business

The GTA Online Salvage Yard is the latest property you can add to your criminal portfolio, and this is another business that centers around stealing cars for profit. Released as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update, you'll be contacted by Yusuf Amir and encouraged to invest in this illicit enterprise so he can further his collection of exotic vehicles. Of course, you don't work for free so there are also opportunities for big earnings by stripping down the rides you acquire and selling off the parts for a solid profit. For all the details, here's how to set up and run the Salvage Yard in GTA Online.

How to buy a GTA Online Salvage Yard

You can buy a GTA Online Salvage Yard as soon as you get a phone call from Yusuf Amir, alerting you to this latest business proposition. To get started, head to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website then select the Salvage Yards filter in the top right corner of the screen. This will present you with five locations to set up your business:

La Puerta - $2,690,000

Strawberry - $2,570,000

Murrieta Heights - $2,420,000

Shady Shores - $2,030,000

Paleto Bay - $1,620,000

As you'll potentially be recovering a lot of vehicles to your new Salvage Yard, I recommend one of the three options in Los Santos itself to cut down on travel time. The base costs are listed above, while you can also add these extras:

Tint - $75,000: Changes the color scheme

Changes the color scheme Get Trade Rates - $450,000: Reduces the cost of Mors Mutual claims and LS Customs repairs

Reduces the cost of Mors Mutual claims and LS Customs repairs Tow Truck - $1,100,000 / $650,000: Allows you to complete Tow Truck Service jobs for additional salvage

Allows you to complete Tow Truck Service jobs for additional salvage Wall Safe - $750,000: Lets you hold up to $250,000 in your safe

Lets you hold up to $250,000 in your safe Staff - $625,000: Speeds up how quickly you get money from salvaging parts

Initially you don't need to select any of these choices, and you can add them later by accessing the property through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Who is Yusuf Amir in GTA Online?

You'll meet Yusuf Amir when you first arrive at your Salvage Yard in GTA Online, where he explains that the business can be used to source valuable cars that he will either purchase from you for export, or you can break down and salvage for parts. He also introduces his cousin Jamal Amir, who you'll be working closely with during the day to day of the business itself. If Yusuf Amir seems familiar to you, it may be because he was one of the main characters in The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion for GTA 4, appearing as a real estate developer intent on franchising Tony's club.

What GTA Online Salvage Yard work is available?

Once you've set up your Salvage Yard in GTA Online, the main work available is using the computer and Planning Wall to plot out how to steal sought-after vehicles. These are the classic multi-stage jobs, which usually involve scoping out a location, the acquiring the necessary equipment to complete the robbery. Once you've obtained the target vehicle you can deliver it for export and immediate payment, salvage it for parts to receive more money that takes longer to arrive, or even decide to keep the ride for yourself. Just make sure you give Yusuf a taste every now and again!

I recommend selecting the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio as your first target vehicle, as that will begin The Gangbanger Robbery mission sequence. Once you've completed the initial scoping of the area, you'll have completed the requirements to unlock the GTA Online Police Cruiser for purchase.

Additionally, if you've purchased the Tow Truck upgrade for your Salvage Yard, then you can interact with the recovery vehicle parked in the garage to launch the Tow Truck Service. This will send you out to find a target vehicle, hook it up to the truck, then drag it back to the Salvage Yard to be salvaged for parts. Jamal warns you to watch out for the vehicle's owner and the cops as you don't have a license for this work – in my first recovery job I didn't run into any trouble, but it's something to be prepared for just in case. With the target vehicle returned to the Salvage Yard, your crew will begin stripping it down – you'll get a stream of income over time as the parts are recovered, and regularly delivering vehicles will also increase the daily take for your business.

