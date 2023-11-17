Everything we know about the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio was recently unveiled following a successfully completed community challenge, though its announcement also revealed that the next big update is coming to the online world in December 2023. When this supercar gets added to the selection of GTA Online new cars available in the near future, you'll be able to apply the special Rockstar Games livery shown above, which is definitely going to be eye-catching as you cruise the streets of Los Santos. For the latest information on this upcoming ride, here's everything we know so far about the Grotti Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online.

What do we know about the Grotti Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Earlier in November 2023, the Simeon's Employee of the Month Challenge was announced and players were tasked with stealing then delivering a collective GTA$15,000,000,000 of Simeon Export Requests before the November 15 deadline, in order to "receive a special livery later this year." The community responded by smashing this target out of the park, delivering a massive GTA$19,053,404,749 worth of illicit vehicles and easily completing the challenge.

At this point Rockstar announced the result of this community challenge in a blog post and revealed our first look at the special livery on the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio, which will be "available for all players with this December's GTA Online update." So far we don't have many details for this fresh vehicle, other than that it's a supercar and part of the same manufacturer range that previously brought us the Grotti Turismo Classic and Grotti Turismo R.

However, this is the first official confirmation we've seen that there will be a significant update for GTA Online coming in December, though I did expect there would be to tie in with the much-anticipated first trailer drop for GTA 6. There's a busy month ahead, so watch this space for more information as it arrives.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.