Where to find GTA Online Armored Trucks and how to rob them

GTA Online Armored Trucks have finally returned to Los Santos and Blaine County, though unless you're a long-standing player you may not remember them from before. The freemode event to rob Armored Trucks for profit was removed following an update way back in September 2015, but its return was teased with the launch of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries in June and now its officially back. You'll need at least one Sticky Bomb to complete this heist, so make sure you've stocked up at Ammu-Nation in advance, then follow the guidance below to track down the Armored Truck locations in GTA Online.

GTA Online Armored Truck locations

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are a total of 10 GTA Online Armored Truck locations where these vehicles can spawn, and these are all marked on the map above. Because these are random freemode events, you may need to keep travelling between the different points until one of them activates. The Armored Trucks appear in both Public and Invite Only lobbies, so you can avoid other players if you'd prefer to tackle them solo, however you need to be in a sessions for at least 16 minutes before they start spawning so exercise patience and take on other activities to fill your initial time. Once you've encountered an Armored Truck, there's reportedly a 20 minute cooldown until the next one will appear, so don't expect to string a series of robberies together quickly.

How to rob Armored Trucks in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

When an Armored Truck spawns near you, you'll receive a notification on screen to blow open the doors and a blue blip will appear on the map so you can track the security van's location. Drive up behind it, switch your drive-by weapon to Sticky Bomb, then throw one at the doors on the back. Let it pull a safe distance away before detonating, which will blast open the doors and a security case will fall out – if the Armored Truck was moving at speed then it will roll a distance away, so make sure you don't miss the case on the ground. Exit your vehicle and follow the prompt when you approach the security case to collect it, earning you 1,000 RP and $25,000 – doubled to $50,000 through July 19.

As soon as you attack an Armored Truck in GTA Online you'll get a two star wanted level, and when you blow open the doors two armored guards will exit then begin shooting at you. You can choose to take them out, or simply grab the security case and make good on your escape from the area. Lose the cops, and your work here is done.

