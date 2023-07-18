Where to get the GTA Online Up-n-Atomizer weapon

The GTA Online Up-n-Atomizer is a futuristic energy weapon, which is becoming increasingly difficult to find in the online world. It's taken from the Republican Space Rangers series that features prominently in both GTA 5 and GTA Online, forming a trifecta of outlandish shooters with the Unholy Hellbringer and Widowmaker. While these unusual guns could once be picked up at your regular Ammu-Nation stores, they are currently only available at certain times from one specific source, so here's everything you need to know about how to get the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online in 2023.

How to get the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Previously, you could pick up the GTA Online Up-n-Atomizer from any Ammu-Nation store, but it has since been removed from sale there. Subsequently, you could purchase it through the Armory in your Agency if you installed that optional extra, but again this weapon has now been removed from the available items there. This means that the only way to get the Up-n-Atomizer, along with other Republican Space Ranger weapons the Unholy Hellbringer and Widowmaker, is to visit the GTA Online Gun Van when they come up as part of the weekly inventory rotation. The weapons available there change randomly every Thursday, so you'll need to keep an eye on what they have each week then grab the Up-n-Atomizer once it becomes available again.

How to use the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Up-n-Atomizer is a pistol that fires a pulse of energy rather than bullets, and instead of using traditional ammunition it had unlimited capacity but needs to recharge between each shot fired. Rather than dealing direct damage, the main effect this gun has is to launch any people or vehicles you shoot with it up into the air, making it more of a disruptive tool than an offensive weapon. Bear in mind that if you're too close to where the energy pulse impacts then you'll also be flung by the blast, which can be manipulated to launch yourself into areas that could otherwise be inaccessible on foot.

