How to use the GTA Online License Plate Creator

The GTA Online License Plate Creator allows you to produce your own personal vanity plates, then have them delivered virtually to Los Santos Customs so they can be applied to your favorite vehicle. Back in the early days of GTA Online it was possible to do this via the iFruit app on your mobile phone, but as that has been discontinued for some time the route to this type of customization was closed off. Rockstar have now taken steps to resolve that situation, so if you want to add your nickname, a famous registration, or something else entirely to your ride, then here's how to use the License Plate Creator in GTA Online.

How to use the License Plate Creator in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online new cars (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Find out what GTA Online new cars are available to add your customized license plate to.

The first thing you need to note if you want to use the GTA Online License Plate Creator is that you have to be active in an online session before it will work, otherwise you'll get an error message telling you to enter a session before placing your order. Secondly, it isn't available through the game itself, so you'll need to visit the official Rockstar website (opens in new tab) separately via the browser on your mobile phone or computer to access it. Once you've logged into your Social Club account and completed any necessary profile linking, these are the steps to take for setting up your plate:

Click the NEW ORDER + button on the blank license plate

button on the blank license plate Enter your text of up to 8 alphanumeric characters – an offensive language filter is applied to this, but note that it you get an offensive word or phrase through that is later reported your account could be sanctioned

Select one of the five available backgrounds

You can switch to Car View with the button in the bottom right corner, then click-drag to see how the license plate looks from different angles

with the button in the bottom right corner, then click-drag to see how the license plate looks from different angles When you're happy, click Next in the bottom left

in the bottom left Select a recent personal vehicle from the drop-down list – make sure you click on the main body of the box as the arrow doesn't seem to respond

Click Place Your Order in the bottom right

If everything has gone through correctly you'll be told your order is processing – should you receive an error message, make sure you're in a current online session then reload the Creator and repeat the process. I recommend sending your GTA Online License Plate to the personal vehicle you're currently using, as I had issues getting the order to deliver after switching to a different car.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Back in the game itself, you'll shortly receive a text message from Los Santos Customs telling you to drop by with your specified vehicle to have your order fulfilled. Head to the nearest mod shop and, after applying any necessary repairs, you'll be presented with the option to Process App Order for free. Select this, and your vehicle will roll out with its shiny new GTA Online License Plate installed. Once this initial order delivery is made, you can add this plate to any of your vehicles and change its appearance by visiting Los Santos Customs.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.