Everything in the GTA Online Money Fronts update

The GTA Online Money Fronts update is arriving soon, to deliver the big summer update to Rockstar's online world. Not too much has been revealed about it just yet, though we know that we'll be teaming up with Martin Madrazo once again, to find new ways to launder dirty money and keep the cash flowing through our criminal empires.

Maintaining appearances is important in GTA Online, especially if you want to convince the authorities that your fresh businesses are actually legit, so you may need to roll up your sleeves and put in some elbow grease to maintain the facade. If you want to know more, here's everything we know so far about the Money Fronts update in GTA Online.

When is the GTA Online Money Fronts update available? The GTA Online Money Fronts update will be available on June 17, 2025, and is due to release simultaneously across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. An exact launch time has not been confirmed, but usually the weekly updates go live at 2am PDT / 5am EDT / 10am BST – so expect Money Fronts to be playable around then, after some possible server downtime during the transition. Server demand will also be high at this time, so be prepared for some instability at first.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Money Fronts update introduces a number of new business opportunities, starting with the Hands On Car Wash in Strawberry, where the cash-intensive work provides the perfect cover to expand into a fresh money laundering operation.

Once established there you can expand into the Smoke On The Water prescription cannabis dispensary and Higgins Helitours helicopter rides, which both provide additional income while respectively boosting earnings from your Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo ventures. You'll need to manage the Heat level for these new businesses, as if it gets too high you must step in and run the legitimate side of operations to resume passive income generation.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are plenty of GTA Online new cars on the way with the Money Fronts update, which are likely to be drip-fed over the coming weeks and months. This will include the Overflod Suzume supercar (pictured above), which GTA+ subscribers will get early access to, as well as the following rides that have already been confirmed:

Declasse Tampa GT (Muscle)

(Muscle) Karin Everon RS (SUV)

(SUV) Woodlander (SUV)

Players can also get the Western Police Bike for GTA Online Dispatch Work on two wheels, which is bundled with a matching Summer Highway Patrol Outfit.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A number of general improvements are also being made with the GTA Online Money Fronts update, such as rolling out Missile Lock-On Jammer capability to another 50 vehicles, doubling Arena Points, and making certain cutscenes skippable when replaying missions. The Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle is being removed from Biker Sell Missions, while the global signal timer for public session Sell Missions will be delayed. In addition to having early access to the Overflod Suzume, GTA+ members will also get a second daily spin of The Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel, and more.

That's everything we know for now about the Money Fronts update in GTA Online, so get ready to learn more when it drops on June 17.

