How to complete GTA Online QuickiePharm deliveries

Making GTA Online QuickiePharm deliveries is a new side hustle you can take on as part of the Money Fronts update, providing more gig work for another stream of income. Not only does this job put you behind the wheel of the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS, but if you complete a full set of medical supply deliveries in one go you'll also unlock the discounted trade price for that sporty ride too. To find out more, here's how to complete QuickiePharm deliveries in GTA Online.

Make sure you also check out how to start the GTA Online Money Fronts update and buy the car wash to launch your money laundering operation.

How to start QuickiePharm deliveries in GTA Online (Image: © Rockstar Games) To start QuickiePharm deliveries in GTA Online, you need to head to the QuickiePharm depot, which is already marked on your map. It's to the north side of central Los Santos, just outside Rockford Plaza. Approach the marker at the door then tap right on the d-pad to start delivering medical supplies.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you start working for QuickiePharm in GTA Online, you'll be put in an Ubermacht Sentinel GTS complete with emergency livery and directed to your first delivery of medical supplies. This is against the clock, and you also need to drive safely as the supplies are fragile and will become damaged if you crash too often. Reach your destination and deliver the goods to receive payment, as well as some additional time on the clock to get to your next location.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

After making six QuickiePharm deliveries in a row, you'll complete this side job and receive payment for all of the medical supplies you dropped off. Doing this for the first time will also unlock the trade price for the Ubermacht Sentinel GTS at Legendary Motorsport, reducing the cost from $2,172,000 to $1,629,000 for a decent discount on one of the GTA Online new cars that arrived with the Money Fronts update.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.